See birds of prey and more at Wonders Of Winter Wildlife Saturday At Hobbs State Park

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

January is Eagle Awareness Month, and Mike Martin, noted Arkansas wildlife photographer, will present a program on bald eagles using his extraordinary photographs as part of Wonders of Winter Wildlife Saturday at Hobbs State Park. (Courtesy Photo)

Wonders Of Winter Wildlife

WHAT -- Cure your cabin fever from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with activities celebrating the winter residents of Hobbs State Park.

SCHEDULE --

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Interactive tabletop booths including winter wildlife survival strategies and making a treat for the birds.

9-10:45 a.m.: Birds & Breakfast with live songbirds.

11 a.m.-noon: Live birds of prey program with Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation.

1-2 p.m.: Bald eagle program with photographer Mike Martin.

1-2 p.m.: Nutty Forest Friends & Busy-Tailed Benefits, a program on squirrels.

2:15-3 p.m.: Arkansas Wildlife Jeopardy, a special version of the classic game show.

WHERE -- Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park, 20201 E. Arkansas 12 near Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- 789-5000

  photo  WILDLIFE WONDERS Christ Pistole, interpreter at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, makes himself big as a bear on Saturday Jan. 21 2023 while explaining the habits of black bears to youngsters at the park's annual Wonders of Winter Wildlife event. Programs on wildllife, including a demonstration of bird banding, were featured along with nature crafts and games. Visitors could feel the pelts of different mammals and make pine-cone bird feeders. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
  