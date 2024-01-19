See birds of prey and more at Wonders Of Winter Wildlife Saturday At Hobbs State Park

FAQ

Wonders Of Winter Wildlife

WHAT -- Cure your cabin fever from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with activities celebrating the winter residents of Hobbs State Park.

SCHEDULE --

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Interactive tabletop booths including winter wildlife survival strategies and making a treat for the birds.

9-10:45 a.m.: Birds & Breakfast with live songbirds.

11 a.m.-noon: Live birds of prey program with Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation.

1-2 p.m.: Bald eagle program with photographer Mike Martin.

1-2 p.m.: Nutty Forest Friends & Busy-Tailed Benefits, a program on squirrels.

2:15-3 p.m.: Arkansas Wildlife Jeopardy, a special version of the classic game show.

WHERE -- Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park, 20201 E. Arkansas 12 near Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- 789-5000