Serial rapist’s ex-girfriend sentenced to 12 years in prison for permitting abuse of a minor





A former girlfriend of convicted serial rapist Barry Walker pleaded guilty Friday to permitting the abuse and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, making her the second Walker associate to plead guilty to the crime, a news release from the Clark County prosecutor stated.

Lori Cogburn, 49, of Hot Springs pleaded guilty to permitting the abuse of a minor after she failed to stop Walker from sexually abusing a family member, the release states. She was arrested March 10.

Walker, a former doctor, was sentenced to 39 life sentences and an additional 1,710 years after he was convicted of the rape of 32 children over about 25 years, the release states. Court records indicated the children were between 4 and 14 years old, and that the abuse spanned between 1997 and 2021.

Cogburn acknowledged the misconduct when questioned by a judge, the release states.

"Today was a day for justice for the family members involved in this case," the release quotes prosecutor Dan Turner as saying. "These young ladies were inspiring and showed courage and resilience as they faced Cogburn in court today."

Cogburn is the second woman to plead guilty to failing to prevent Walker's crimes. In December, Walker's niece Brandy Cox pleaded guilty to the same charge as Cogburn and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an additional five-year suspended sentence.

Walker's brother Bryce was acquitted in October on charges of failing to report his sibling's crimes.



