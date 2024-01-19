So. Florida rallies from 20 down, wins

MEMPHIS -- After escaping several games with last-second shots, No. 10 Memphis finally got burned.

Kasean Pryor made a go-ahead free throw with 4 seconds left, and South Florida rallied from a 20-point deficit to stun the Tigers 74-73 on Thursday night.

Pryor finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and reserve Selton Miguel led South Florida with 23 points, going 5 of 10 from three-point range. The Bulls (10-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) have won 8 of 9 and ended a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers (15-3, 4-1), who hadn't lost since a narrow defeat at Mississippi on Dec. 2. Memphis moved into the top 10 this week.

South Florida's comeback was the second-largest in its history. The Bulls beat a ranked team for the first time since topping Louisville on Feb. 29, 2012, and knocked off a top-10 opponent for the first time since a win over Georgetown on Feb. 3, 2010.

NO. 14 ILLINOIS 88, MICHIGAN 73

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Coleman Hawkins led four players in double figures with 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as No. 14 Illinois beat Michigan.

Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ty Rodgers added 15 points, and Marcus Demask had 15 for the Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten). They trailed only once, when Tarris Reed Jr. opened the scoring with a layup.

Reed Jr. had 20 points to lead the Wolverines (7-11, 2-4). Olivier Nkamhoua added 16 and Dug McDaniel 14 for Michigan, which lost for the sixth time in seven games.

NO. 23 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 86, WICHITA STATE 77

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Alijah Martin scored 22 points, Johnell Davis added 19 and No. 23 Florida Atlantic rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Wichita State.

Martin had 16 points in the second half and Davis had 14 after halftime for the Owls (14-4, 4-1 AAC), who won their third straight. Vladislav Goldin scored 17 and Tre Carroll added 10 off the bench for Florida Atlantic.

Quincy Ballard scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Wichita State (8-9, 0-4), which dropped its sixth straight. Colby Rogers also had 18 for the Shockers, who haven't had a losing streak this long since 2008-09.

TOP 25 WOMEN

Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points each and Miami beat No. 4 North Carolina State 73-59 at Coral Gables, Fla. Roberts and Day-Wilson both shot 7 of 14 from the field as the Hurricanes (12-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early double-digit lead. ... Angel Reese had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Aneesah Moore had 20 points and 11 boards, and No. 10 LSU (17-2, 4-1 SEC) tok a 78-58 victory over Alabama (15-5, 2-3) at Tuscaloosa, Ala. ... Kiki Jefferson had 17 points and eight assists, Jayda Curry scored 16 and No. 13 Louisville (16-2, 5-0 ACC) beat Clemson (8-10, 1-5) 81-64 at Clemson, S.C., for its sixth win in a row. ... Reigan Richardson scored 22 points, Ashlon Jackson added 13 points and Duke (12-5, 4-2 ACC) beat No. 14 Virginia Tech (13-4, 4-2) 63-46 at Durham, N.C. ... Dyaisha Fair made nine three-pointers and scored a season-high 31 points to rally Syracuse (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 79-73 victory over No. 15 Florida State (14-5, 5-2) at Syracuse, N.Y. ... Sonia Citron scored a season-high 28 points and freshman Hannah Hidalgo added 23 points, 9 assists and 6 steals as No. 23 Notre Dame held off Virginia for an 86-76 win at Charlottesville, Va. ... Deja Kelly scored 27 points, including six free throws in the last 22.5 seconds, and No. 23 North Carolina (13-5, 5-1 ACC) took a 73-68 win over Georgia Tech (12-6, 3-3).