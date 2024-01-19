HORSE RACING

Oaklawn adjusts stakes schedule

The extreme winter weather that forced the cancellation of this weekend's racing at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs led to an announcement Thursday of a shift in the track's most important stakes races.

The Grade III Southwest Stakes, the Martha Washington, the King Cotton and the American Beauty -- all of which were scheduled to run on Jan. 27 -- will now headline an 11-race card on Feb. 3. The Fifth Season Stakes moved from Saturday to Feb. 27 and the Grade III Bayakoa Stakes moved from Feb. 3 to Feb. 2.

"The Southwest and Martha Washington are important preps for our 3-year-old stakes program," Oaklawn president Louis Cella said in a news release. "They are also important points races for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks. It is important for our horsemen to have ample opportunities to train their horses properly for the races. Not only has this winter weather forced us to cancel racing, but our horsemen have also missed some training days."

The Southwest Stakes offers a total of 42 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, while the Martha Washington offers the same points structure for the Kentucky Oaks. In all, Oaklawn will offer a record $16.2 million in stakes purses and more than $60 million in total purses during the live meet, which is scheduled to run through May 4.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services