Twisted logic

As a math teacher, I have always taught my students that definitions are important. They must be precise and unambiguous. It is impossible to have a valid proof that will be accepted by others unless there is agreement on the definitions used.

In mathematics, definitions of terms cannot change from proof to proof or theorem to theorem. If we discuss a mathematical concept or proof with anyone, we must agree on the accepted definitions to be able to work together and reach conclusions. You cannot use one definition for continuous functions or prime numbers in one problem and another definition for a different proof. If so, mathematics would be limited in its usefulness and dependability. Advances in engineering, space exploration, medical science and other areas would have been limited without the ability to communicate and work together to advance mathematical theories and proofs.

As a young person growing up in Arkansas in the 1950s and '60s, I came to depend on certain terms that I thought were defined in a way that was permanent and could be depended on. Two of those terms described a person as an evangelical or a patriot. I have found their use today by a large segment of the Republican Party and the public is the opposite of what I understood them to be.

In the 1960s my father was commander of the VFW post in my hometown. Often when they were conducting a funeral honor guard for a veteran, I would be asked to play taps. I believed showing respect for a veteran who had served his country in war in this way was a true act of patriotism.

According to Donald Trump's own chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, Trump has referred to those veterans buried on the battlefields of France as losers and suckers. We all heard him say that those who were POWs in Vietnam were not heroes and he preferred those who were not caught, or like himself who avoided service. And yet he is called a patriot by his Republican MAGA followers.

In the past, patriotism was defined as being loyal to and loving your country. In America that would include respect for the laws of your country and a desire to protect and defend the Constitution as I once swore in an oath.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists invaded our Capitol in an effort to overturn the constitutionally mandated certification of the presidential election. They attacked the Capitol police force, destroyed government property, and threatened the life of the vice president of the United States. Former president Trump has described the actions of these thugs and criminals as patriotic and referred to those imprisoned as hostages. He has said he will pardon them if elected president.

No true patriot could make such statements or support those who do.

When I was young, an evangelical was one who believed salvation was by faith in Jesus Christ alone, the Bible is true and authoritative, and we have a responsibility to share our faith with others. In today's culture according to the research arm of Lifeway Christian Resources, the Southern Baptist publishing company, polls show that among those who identity as evangelical today only 55 percent believe that Jesus is God and 56 percent believe God accepts all religious beliefs. We have been told that 70 percent of evangelicals supported Trump in the recent elections. That would mean more evangelicals support Trump than believe in Jesus as Lord or accept the uniqueness of the Christian faith.

This would imply, under Trump's influence, that in the United States the term evangelical is no longer a theologically relevant term but is a political term. Being labeled an evangelical today is more likely to describe one's faith in Donald Trump than faith in Jesus Christ. Evangelicalism has become a subset of the Christian nationalist world that is neither Christian nor nationalist.

In the past, one area patriots and evangelicals have agreed on is opposition to communism or, as it is often called, "godless" communism. Patriots and evangelicals have previously been strong supporters of democracy and freedom of religion. This is another area that has changed recently, at least for those MAGA Republicans who follow Donald Trump's lead.

Trump referred to Vladimir Putin as a savvy genius for invading Ukraine. Republicans in Congress are fighting to withhold the aid for Ukraine that is necessary for its defense and to remain as a free democracy. Some evangelical leaders have praised Putin even though Putin has had Christians in Russia arrested and punished for their faith. Republicans have moved on from the party of Ronald Reagan who declared Russia the evil empire and now follow Donald Trump's path of admiration for and obedience to the wishes of Putin, a communist dictator.

Both terms, patriot and evangelical, have taken on meanings diametrically opposed to their original use. These variances in meanings make it almost impossible to carry on objective theological or political discussions between people of different backgrounds or political leanings.

If mathematical terms could be twisted and changed in similar fashion and used according to the prejudices of the user, scientific progress in areas that use mathematics to establish standards and guide research would be in as much chaos and turmoil as today's political and religious world.

Ron West lives in Little Rock, has a Ph.D. in mathematics, is a retired Army Reserve colonel and considers himself an evangelical and a patriot, depending on the definition used.