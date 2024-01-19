Two teens get prison time in connection with Springdale shooting

BENTONVILLE -- Two people were sentenced to prison for their roles in the planned shooting of a man.
David Magana, 19, of Springdale pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.
Halee
Today at 1:04 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- Two people were sentenced to prison for their roles in the planned shooting of a man.
David Magana, 19, of Springdale pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.
Halee