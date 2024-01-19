UALR law professor argues case before state claims commission

A law professor argued his case Friday that he was wrongly denied a named professorship by the former dean of his law school and that he's owed an award of $10,250 -- the equivalent amount of the stipend he said he was entitled to.
University
Today at 1:26 p.m.
A law professor argued his case Friday that he was wrongly denied a named professorship by the former dean of his law school and that he's owed an award of $10,250 -- the equivalent amount of the stipend he said he was entitled to.
University