Victim ID’d in Thursday’s fatal shooting at Little Rock apartment complex

Little Rock police on Friday identified a man shot and killed early Thursday at a Little Rock apartment complex.

Owen Mitchell, 27, of North Little Rock was found shot at the Otter Creek Villas apartments at 13600 Otter Creek Parkway, a police incident report states.

Officers responding around 1:33 a.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at the apartments said they found Mitchell shot in the breezeway of one of the buildings.

Mitchell died of his wounds at the scene, the report states.

The report does not list any suspect in the killing, and police had not publicly identified any suspects as of Friday evening.