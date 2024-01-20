3 people arrested after shots fired at house in Conway

Conway police arrested three people after gunfire struck a Salem Road residence late Friday night, although no one was injured, a Facebook post from police states.

Officers arrested Rasaan Duckworth, 26, Keegan Mitchell, 23, and Money Stringer, 20, in the hours after an 11:03 p.m. Friday report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Salem Road, according to the post.

Police responding to the call late Friday located evidence of multiple gunshot strikes on the residence, but determined that no one was hurt, the post states.

All three men face felony charges of committing a terroristic act, while Mitchell and Stringer each face additional felony counts of unlawfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, the post states.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday, the post states.