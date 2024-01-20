ARKANSAS A-Z: Spadra owes its history to trading, coal mining, railroad





The community of Spadra has been prominent in the history of western Arkansas.

Actually, there have been two locations to which the name applies: Spadra and New Spadra. The first was the location of an American Indian trading "factory" (a government-authorized trading post), while the second was a boom town that emerged many years later due to coal mining and the arrival of the railroad. The two can be difficult to separate in the historical record, especially as New Spadra was often simply called Spadra.

The U.S. government established the Indian trading factory program in 1796 to maintain relations with Indigenous tribes, selling trade goods in return for furs. Cherokee settlers came to Arkansas by 1800 and primarily lived along the Arkansas River; the government signed a treaty with them in 1817 and promised to establish a factory. Matthew Lyon, who is credited as the first official factor, arrived a year after the Indian factory was started around 1819. He stayed at the Spadra location until the factory system was abolished in 1822. People from as far away as Carroll County would travel to Spadra/New Spadra to buy goods after the demise of the trading factory.

While some white settlers did hunt and travel through the area, most early settlers of Johnson County did not move into the area until after 1828, the year the Cherokee signed over their land. Spadra was the first county seat of Johnson County, but the growing town of Clarksville soon became the new county seat. Spadra, as described in a land advertisement in 1840, was "situated in the centre of the rich and fertile county of Johnson, on the north bank of the Arkansas River, about four hundred and fifty miles from the Mississippi, one hundred and thirty-five miles above Little Rock, and one hundred miles below the Indian line, by the course of the river." It was located along the bluff line with approximately a half-mile gradual rise back from the river.

Early Spadra settler E.B. Alston owned 1,400 acres of land on the west side of Spadra Creek, for which he built a bridge. In 1845, he built a new home site, which included his cotton gin and store. That gin and store were the beginnings of New Spadra.

During the Civil War, rural areas of the county, including Spadra, experienced guerrilla warfare, but no major battles were fought in the area. Before the railroad moved into Johnson County in the 1870s, visitors and residents relied upon water transportation or used the county's poor roads. Spadra was one of the popular landing sites for transportation by water.

Spadra lost any chance of regaining its position as the county seat when the Little Rock and Fort Smith Railroad opted to go through Clarksville instead of Spadra. Clarksville had offered a financial proposition, leading the railroad surveyors to resurvey the area so that the railroad would go through there, even though this forced them to lose almost 20 miles of already-placed track. New Spadra would ultimately emerge along the railroad track.

By the time the railroad came into the region in the 1870s, coal mining was already becoming a leading industry for Spadra and other small camp towns. Coal was initially discovered in 1840, near the east side of Spadra Creek. Both Arkansas anthracite coal, also known as the Spadra field, and bituminous types of coal can be found in Johnson County and, specifically, in Spadra.

There were four primary mine shafts: the Johnson County Coal Co., the Scranton Coal Co., the Eureka, and the Clark-McWilliams. Coal mining, particularly the Spadra field, attracted both local residents and immigrants. Coal mining also brought labor unrest; from 1881 to 1886, two of the three strikes in Arkansas reported to the U.S. Commissioner of Labor occurred at Spadra.

A well-known, isolated grave situated in a ditch in New Spadra is the burial place of G.W. Biggerstaff. The tombstone, located far from Spadra Cemetery, indicates that Biggerstaff was cruelly murdered on Jan. 4, 1868. While some historians have speculated on the matter, the actual events surrounding his death remain unknown. Spadra was also the site of an event described widely as a lynching. Charles Jones was hanged in Spadra on Oct. 31, 1881, immediately following an abbreviated jury trial that lasted but minutes. Spadra had its own local school building, which was maintained and improved as needed. In 1929, Spadra built a new school building. Spadra schools were consolidated into the Clarksville school system by 1949.

The Spadra Marina is in the approximate location of the original river town of Spadra. It is located south of Clarksville on the Arkansas River off Highway 103, just a few miles east on the railroad from New Spadra. -- Jennifer Koenig Johnson

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.



