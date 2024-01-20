Bill signed to fund government till March;Biden cancels nearly $5B in student debt;Mexico IDs drowned woman, children;Maine judge’s ballot ruling appealed

Bill signed to fund agencies until March

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden Friday signed a short-term spending bill that keeps the federal government operating until early March.

The bill averts what would've been a partial government shutdown starting today. It does not address additional aid for Ukraine, which remains in limbo as key legislators continue to negotiate a border security measure that would go in tandem with more support for Kyiv.

Congress, ahead of the winter snowstorm that struck Washington, D.C., Friday, passed the short-term bill with large bipartisan majorities Thursday. The vote was 77-18 in the Senate and 314-108 in the House.

Under the bill, funding for agencies overseeing agriculture, veterans affairs, energy, transportation and housing runs through March 1. Funding for the rest of the federal government now runs through March 8. It's meant to buy lawmakers extra time to draft full-year spending bills through the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30.

Biden cancels nearly $5B in student debt

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden canceled nearly $5 billion in student loan debt for 74,000 people on Friday, the latest effort by the administration to deliver piecemeal relief after the Supreme Court struck down Biden's more ambitious loan cancellation plan last year.

Most of the people who will benefit from the latest round are teachers, nurses, firefighters and others in public service, who qualify for relief under existing programs.

"My administration is able to deliver relief to these borrowers -- and millions more -- because of fixes we made to broken student loan programs that were preventing borrowers from getting relief they were entitled to under the law," Biden said in a statement.

The Biden administration has canceled more than $136 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.7 million people as the White House finds workarounds after the Supreme Court decision in June.

That more ambitious plan would have canceled up to $400 billion in student debt for about 43 million borrowers. But the court ruled that Biden had overstepped his authority with the plan.

The president said Friday that his administration was "continuing to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible."

Mexico IDs drowned woman, children

AUSTIN, Texas -- Mexico's government has identified the woman and two children who drowned last week in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

Victerma de la Sancha Cerros, 33; 10-year-old Yorlei Rubi and 8-year-old Jonathan de la Sancha drowned Jan. 12 while trying to cross the Rio Grande, according to Edith Gomez, a spokeswoman for Mexico's National Institute of Migration. All three were citizens of Mexico, but no hometowns or additional information was given.

It's unclear if the three were related. The day after the deaths, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said on social media the woman was the mother of the two children. Neither Mexico nor the U.S. have confirmed they are a family.

The Justice Department said Monday the three migrants had already drowned when Texas National Guardsmen refused to give Border Patrol agents access to the river.

But Homeland Security's general counsel penned a cease-and-desist letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, demanding the state stop denying federal agents access to the Rio Grande by Wednesday.

Paxton wrote back Wednesday that the state would not give Border Patrol agents access to the park and defended Gov. Greg Abbott's border-related policies.

Maine judge's ballot ruling appealed

PORTLAND, Maine -- Maine's secretary of state is appealing a judge's ruling that put on hold her decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar case in Colorado.

Shenna Bellows concluded last month that Trump didn't meet ballot qualifications under the insurrection clause in the U.S. Constitution, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. But a state judge this week sent the case back to Bellows, a Democrat, with instructions to await the U.S. Supreme Court decision before withdrawing, modifying or upholding her decision.

Bellows filed a notice of appeal Friday. She said she welcomes guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court but also wanted an expedited review from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

"I know both the constitutional and state authority questions are of grave concern to many," Bellows said Friday in a statement. "This appeal ensures that Maine's highest court has the opportunity to weigh in now, before ballots are counted, promoting trust in our free, safe and secure elections."

Bellows said previously she will abide by any decision issued by the courts.

Trump's campaign slammed Bellows' decision to remove him from the ballot, saying, "We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter."



