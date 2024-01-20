Break in water valve closes part of Little Rock’s West Markham Street

Central Arkansas Water crews on Saturday afternoon worked to repair a broken valve in a water main under West Markham Street that closed all four lanes for much of the middle of the day.

The break, which happened at the conjunction of a 20-inch line and a 6-inch line, closed Markham Street between Mississippi Street and Rodney Parham Road, said Doug Shackelford, a spokesman for the utility.

The utility said in a tweet at about 10:30 a.m. that crews were on site beginning repairs.

Workers around 4 p.m. Saturday were putting a "cold patch" of asphalt in place over the mended line to make the road passable, Shackelford said. He said then that he expected the work to take another two hours.

Crews originally thought the break was in the larger line because of the amount of leaking water, but discovered it was a problem with the smaller line that required the valve to be cut out and replaced, Shackelford said.

Once the weather warms, workers will have to return to make a more permanent asphalt patch that's up to the city's road standards.

The problem may have been related to the brutally low temperatures over the last week, Shackelford said.

"It's hard to say, because this thing was several feet under the roadway," Shackelford said. "This could have just been a spontaneous break -- they happen in the winter, they happen in the summer."

There was no damage to homes in the area, Shackelford said, but about a half-dozen customers on Hiawatha Drive near the break lost water for some time Saturday. There was no loss of water pressure, meaning no boil order was needed, and Central Arkansas Water personnel were able to make contact with all the affected people.