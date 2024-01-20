Bruins’ comeback trips up Buffaloes

BOULDER, Colo. -- Charisma Osborne scored 22 points and Lauren Betts added 20 as fifth-ranked UCLA overcame an early nine-point deficit to beat third-ranked Colorado 76-68 Friday night in the first top-five matchup in the country this season.

The Bruins (15-1, 4-1) rebounded from a loss to USC earlier in the week that knocked them from the unbeaten ranks and dropped them from No. 2 in the country. They handed the Buffaloes (15-2, 5-1) their first loss at home.

The crowd of 11,338 was a record for a women's game at Colorado and represented the team's first sellout since March 17, 1995. Only two men's games have drawn bigger crowds to the arena, which opened in 1979.

Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffs with 17 points.

Betts' put-back bucket gave the Bruins a 49-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter and they then dominated the Buffaloes on their way to a runaway victory that had the crowd streaming for the exits in the final minute.

Betts, a native of Centennial, Colo., brought a nation's best 72.2% shooting clip into the game but missed seven of 10 shots in the first half with three turnovers that included a pair of three-second violations.

NO. 20 UTAH 78

NO. 6 USC 58

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alissa Pili scored a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds to lead No. 20 Utah to a victory over No. 6 Southern California.

Pili shot 13 of 16 from the floor including 5 of 6 on three-pointers. Matyson Wilke added 12 points off the bench.

JuJu Watkins led USC (13-2, 3-2) with 24 points and McKenzie Forbes added 11.

Issy Palmer returned to action for Utah (13-5, 3-3) for the first time since being sidelined in mid-November with a knee injury.

NO. 8 STANFORD 88,

OREGON 63

STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford's Tara VanDerveer tied Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest coach in college basketball history with her 1,202nd victory, guiding the No. 8 Cardinal past Oregon while losing leading scorer Cameron Brink for the final three quarters with a leg injury.

VanDerveer can set the record Sunday, when she goes for 1,203 as Stanford (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12) hosts Oregon State.

Brink landed awkwardly on her left leg and limped to the locker room with help at the 3:41 mark of the opening quarter.

Kiki Iriafen had 21 points on 10-for-17 shooting, 15 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots as the Cardinal bounced back from a 71-59 loss at then-No. 5 Colorado on Sunday.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 11 WISCONSIN 91,

INDIANA 79

MADISON, Wis. -- Max Klesmit scored 20 consecutive Wisconsin points during a second-half stretch of just over 4 1/2 minutes, and the 11th-ranked Badgers continued their home dominance of Indiana.

Wisconsin (14-4, 6-1) has won its last 20 home games against Indiana and hasn't lost to the Hoosiers in Madison since 1998, the Kohl Center's inaugural season. It's the longest road skid for Indiana against any opponent; Purdue won 19 consecutive home games over Indiana from 1901-22.

Klesmit scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half and went 5 of 7 on three-point attempts. He is 15 of 22 from beyond the arc over his last five games, including 12 of 16 in his last three.

Indiana (12-7, 4-4) was missing 7-footer Kel'el Ware -- its top rebounder and second-leading scorer -- due to a lower-leg injury. The Hoosiers' depth took another hit when reserve guard CJ Gunn was ejected for elbowing Klesmit in the side of the face with 12:42 remaining.

Malik Reneau scored 28 points, Mackenzie Mgbako 17 and Trey Galloway 10 for Indiana.

Colorado forward Quay Miller, left, looks to pass the ball as UCLA center Lauren Betts defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

