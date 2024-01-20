Church notes: walk-through nativity; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Benton County

Members of Millwood Christian Church in Rogers will serve a meal to residents of the New Beginnings NWA Shelter, 251 W. 19th St. in Fayetteville at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. Church members prepare, transport and serve a meal at the facility each month. Anyone wishing to help with this ministry with donations of food, funds or labor would be welcome.

Information: 621-0021 or email info@millwoodchurch.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

On Sundays, join us at 9 a.m. for adult Bible study, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry, 11:30 a.m. for handbell rehearsals, and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Women's Bible Study begins Jan. 23. There are two studies to choose from: 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The Deciples Men's Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 17. Breakfast is served followed by fellowship, discussion and a work project.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church. Register at redcrossblood.org or call the church office.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

Thoughtful Christians class, meeting in the church library, is studying Presbyterian beliefs and practices via the Presbyterian Study Catechism. The Open Door class, meeting in Upper Witherspoon, is beginning Braving the Wilderness (The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone) by Brené Brown. The adult Bible study, which meets in Upper Calvin, is covering two units entitled "Learning about Faith" and "The Righteous Shall Live by Faith" using scriptures from both the Old and New Testaments.

Come enjoy a warm soup lunch with salad and dessert tomorrow, Jan. 21, after the late service.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. as well as a confirmation class taught by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at the same time. Other classes for adults will continue to meet, including Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday, Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

Youth will go on an "Ice Skating Adventure" noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Meet at the church.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ, 1506 W. Robinson Ave invites the public to attend three of our helping ministries:

DivorceCare: There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 18. Help is here amid hurts from divorce or separation. Come learn how to make progress. Sessions are aided by a video seminar and group discussion. $20 donation is requested.

Divorce Journey for Teens (DJ4K): There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 18. This ministry is designed to help Seventh to Twelfth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a group workbook, activities, and discussion. $20 donation is requested.

DivorceCare For Kids (DC4K): There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 18. This ministry is designed to help First to Sixth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a Bible-based lesson. $20 donation is requested.

With advance notice, babysitting can be provided for infants and little children.

Information: 751-4887 or rachurch.life/resources/.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East St., Fayetteville will host two lectures by artist George Anthony Morton, whose unique spiritual and artistic journey is documented in the new documentary, "Master of Light." The film made its world premiere at the 2022 South by Southwest. Morton's lectures are free and open to the public and will take place in the Parish Hall at St. Paul's at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

The event is sponsored by the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series.

Information: stpaulsfay.org/tippy.