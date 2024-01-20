ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared stages constitutional comedy





THEATER

Constitutional comedy

Kelsey Venter plays the lead role, based on the experiences of playwright Heidi Schreck "and those of her foremothers" (according to a news release), in "What the Constitution Means to Me," opening Wednesday with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through March 3 in the Spring Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Tickets are $43-$68. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

'Jagged' musical

"Jagged Little Pill," inspired by Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name with an original story by Diablo Cody, is onstage at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. The show contains strong language, adult themes, drug use and moments of sexual violence and is recommended for patrons 14 and older. Tickets are $42-$93. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Jade McLeod (left) and Teralin Jones are part of the North American touring cast of "Jagged Little Pill," onstage this week at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)



Rogers season

Arkansas Public Theatre will kick off its 39th season Sept. 20-22 and 26-29 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers (currently in the process of renovation) with the Arkansas premiere production of the musical "Tootsie" (music and lyrics by David Yazbek, book by Robert Horn, based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures film).

The rest of the season lineup:

◼️ Dec. 13-15, 19-22: "A Christmas Story" by Philip Grecian, based upon the screenplay by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark for the 1983 film, based in turn on Shepherd's "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash"

◼️ Feb. 21-23, 27-March 2, 2025: "Assassins," music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman

◼️ April 4-6, 10-13, 2025: "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart

◼️ May 30-31, June 1, 5-8, 2025: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon

◼️ Aug. 1-3, 7-10, 2025: "9 to 5 The Musical," music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick.

For more information, email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org.

ART

Fort Smith exhibitions

Two exhibitions open Friday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, with 5-7 p.m. receptions:

◼️ "Faces & Figures of the Permanent Collection," which "captures the diversity of artistic expression in a variety of media through various artists' interpretations of a familiar subject," according to a news release. The exhibition includes sculptures by Norma Tomboulian; paintings by Patrick Angus and Noel Rockmore; and Alex Ojeda's photograph of the face of Christ in a statue, weathered with age and lichens. Sponsor is the Arkansas College of Health Education.

◼️ In partnership with the River Valley Adult Learning Alliance, "EMPODERADO: Hispanic Empowerment Through Art," featuring work by Esmeralda Flores, Lizbeth Guanajuanto, Moises Esau Linares Merino and Mayra Rene. Sponsor is ArcBest.

Both exhibitions run through April 21. Museum hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

"Market Israel Group" by Noel Rockmore and "Christ Statue" by Alex Ojeda are part of the "Faces & Figures of the Permanent Collection" exhibition, going on display this week at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

ETC.

Grant program

Historian Curt Fields portrays the subject of "An Evening with General Grant," 7 p.m. Tuesday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St. Little Rock. The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Isaac C. Murphy Camp, is sponsoring a reception, 6-6:30 p.m., preceding the presentation, which is being sponsored by the Civil War Round Table of Arkansas. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. Call (501) 376-4602.

'How It Started'

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, marks the 20th anniversary of its opening with a program titled "How It Started," 6 p.m. Thursday in person at the Clinton Presidential Center and streamed live online. Central Arkansas leaders instrumental in siting and building the Clinton Center will take part in a panel discussion: Little Rock city director Dr. Dean Kumpuris; Skip Rutherford, dean emeritus of the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas; Debbie Shock, chief of staff of the Clinton Foundation; and Stephanie Street, executive director of the Clinton Foundation. Lena Hayes, former deputy executive director of the Clinton Foundation, will moderate. Admission is free. Register at tinyurl.com/2s4fyfdc.

TICKETS

'Jedi' in concert

Members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas perform John Williams' score, live to the film, as Disney Concerts presents "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert," 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $21-$61 plus fees; add-ons include Ultra Reserved Parking for $60, Premier Reserved Parking for $40, lawn chair rentals for $10, collectible tickets for $15 and AMP-branded blankets for $20. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

The orchestra performed a similar live-to-film concert in September for the preceding film in the saga, "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back."

And in Little Rock, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will play the Williams score live-to-film for the first film in the trilogy, "Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $29-$117; call (501) 666-1761, Ext. 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas perform John Williams' score, live to the film, for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert," Sept. 6 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)










