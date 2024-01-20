Fort Smith woman sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- A Fort Smith woman was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced in a news release Friday that Raylon Sharrod Triplett-Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The charges arose from investigations by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the McAlester, Okla., Police Department.

On Feb. 22, Triplett-Armstrong pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance that contained fentanyl. According to investigators, Triplett-Armstrong traveled from Fort Smith to McAlester intending to conduct a drug transaction. When Triplett-Armstrong arrived in McAlester, officers initiated a traffic stop, and a search of the vehicle revealed more than 900 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing a detectable amounts of fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White, chief judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the sentencing.