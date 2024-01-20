Kammeron Bennetts, a motor carrier officer for the Michigan State Police, rescued a 65-year-old man who fell through ice on Arbutus Lake, getting help from a local firefighter and the stranded Traverse City man's dog, Ruby, according to body camera footage.

Eliande Tunis, of Pompano Beach, Fla., faces 51-63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a 48-count indictment in which prosecutors say she smuggled high-powered rifles and ammunition to Haiti to benefit the 400 Mawozo gang.

Robert Telles, the former Clark County, Nev., public administrator accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, claimed in a hearing that the real estate firm "Compass Realty framed me for Mr. German's murder."

S. Iswaran, 61, Singapore's transport minister, said he resigned from his post as he faces 27 charges: two for corruption, 24 for receiving gifts as a public servant, and one for obstructing the course of justice.

Jeanette Breen, a state-licensed healthcare provider who operates Baldwin Midwifery on Long Island, was fined $300,000 for administering homeopathic pellets to nearly 1,500 children instead of required vaccinations and falsifying their immunization records, New York's state's health department announced.

Eliot Cutler, 77, a former independent candidate for Maine governor, was released about a month-and-a-half early from jail where he had been serving a sentence for possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse, Hancock County jail Administrator Timothy Richardson said.

Nico Rios, a Republican state representative of Williston, N.D., was sentenced to serve nearly a year of unsupervised probation and pay $1,000 for driving drunk and ordered to pay $50 for an open container violation, court records show.

Benjamin Cunha, 41, of Orangevale, Calif., pleaded innocent to several felony charges in suspicion of detonating an improvised explosive device and planting several others across El Dorado and Sacramento counties.

Robert Lodder, an expert in computer engineering and astrobiology, said the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Lexington, Ky., "brought together experts in engineering, linguistics, digital media, philosophy, and science fiction to design, debate, and transmit" a message into space promoting the city.