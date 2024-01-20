January consumer outlook bounds 13% in Michigan survey

It appears Americans are finally feeling better about the economy.

Consumer sentiment, a window into the nation's financial mood, jumped 13% in January to its highest level since mid-2021, reflecting optimism that inflation is easing and incomes are rising, according to a closely-watched survey by the University of Michigan. Since November, consumer sentiment has risen 29%, marking the largest two-month increase in more than 30 years.

Gasoline prices, often a key driver of sentiment, have fallen 40% since June 2022, to just over $3 a gallon. Weekly unemployment claims are at their lowest level in over a year. And sales of cars, clothing and sporting goods all picked up during the Christmas holidays, as consumers felt confident enough to keep spending.

"We're seeing a continuation of the surge in sentiment we saw at the end of last year," said Joanne W. Hsu, an economist at the University of Michigan and director of its consumer surveys. "If anyone was wondering, 'Was December a fluke?' It is absolutely clear now that it wasn't. This is a sign that consumers are feeling better. Their confidence has come back."

That jump is fueling hope that the U.S. economy -- and Americans' perception of it -- may be turning a corner after months of inflation-related unease. Rising sentiment among both Democrats and Republicans comes at a critical moment for the Biden administration, which has struggled to convince voters that its economic policies are making their lives better ahead of November's presidential election.

"At a cerebral level, voters may still say [President Joe] Biden mismanaged the economy," said Tobin Marcus, head of U.S. policy and politics at Wolfe Research, and an economic policy staffer to Biden during the Obama administration. "But the dissipation of their really intense personal dissatisfaction with the economy still really helps at the level of the political context."

Democrats are cautiously optimistic that improving views of the economy will help Biden's chances in the 2024 presidential election, after months in which inflation and voter fury over the economy appeared to be an intractable political problem.

The White House has so far reacted cautiously to surveys showing improvement, not sure if they reflect a durable shift or statistical noise. But that is starting to change. On Friday, the administration pointed to improving sentiment as a sign that its policies are "delivering results that more Americans are feeling."

"President Biden is making progress lowering inflation while maintaining a strong job market," Jared Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a statement. "We have more work to do, but we're on the right path."

By many measures, the economy is on solid ground. Workers have jobs, wages are growing faster than inflation and families have continued to spend heartily. But fast-rising prices have soured many Americans' outlook, leading to a disconnect between what the economy looks like on paper and how families are experiencing it.

So far, the uptick in economic sentiment has not revived Biden's flagging poll numbers or voter perceptions of his economic management. Those perceptions could be crucial in a reelection matchup with Donald Trump, who continues to receive strong marks from voters for his handling of the economy. But Biden could narrow the gap if the positive outlook persists, not just for a few months but over the rest of this year, analysts say.

The changing economic circumstances could complicate the Republican general election message, but for now conservatives remain confident Biden is vulnerable on inflation and economic angst.

"The economy has clearly gotten better over the last year ... No doubt about that," said Stephen Moore, the founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, a conservative group, and an outside economic adviser to Trump.