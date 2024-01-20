Lies and leadership

The colonizers invaded and plundered the continents of Africa and North America and their indigenous people. This vile, vicious and hateful spirit to disunite people flourishes even today.

Non-Caucasian people encounter the lies perpetuated by the evangelical movement, which I personally refer to as the "Evilgelicals." They mock God by the way in which they distort the true meaning of the Gospel and how Jesus instructed and practiced how to treat all of humanity. They have embraced a being who exemplifies everything evil, specifically a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community. Donald Trump does this only for his own personal benefit and to become a "king."

We have elected Republican officials who have sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution embracing the likes of Trump. We have had those kind before in leadership positions; they failed and died. A few such as Orval Faubus, Lee Atwater, George Wallace and Strom Thurman were not examples of Christ. All were lauded as religious and popular with their kind. The Civil Rights Bill was not popular with the majority of people in the Southern states. The evil of racism is a "Long Southern Strategy."

Trump is popular with people who embrace the opposite of the teachings of Jesus Christ. Nothing about the teachings of Jesus Christ is reflected in anything that comes out of his mouth. I would dare any Christian to prove it. He has been found liable in civil court of sexually abusing a writer and also accused of sexual misconduct by 25 women. He currently has a total of 91 criminal charges. Trump remains the front-runner for the Republican Party.

The Red Summer in 1919 for both indigenous and Black people is a fact. Slavery, genocide and lynching were a fact. The murderers remained free; their relatives are among us today. Lies, hypocrisy and murderers are recognized today. If you lie about who you are, you can never face the truth about what you've done.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Meddlesome tactics

Definition: Meddle, verb, "interfere in or busy oneself unduly with something that is not one's concern."

Lately it seems that our governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has mastered the art of "meddling." Lately she's been fighting with the commissioners of the Arkansas Board of Corrections, made up of seven members appointed by the governor (not Sanders) for seven-year staggered terms. This has resulted in an ongoing fight between the BOC and Sanders.

Now I'm hoping she might actually "meddle" and maybe make a difference in the Immanuel Baptist Church fiasco, where Pastor Steven Smith has shown a lack of transparency to the congregation. Sanders is a Baptist, and her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, was a Baptist pastor as well. So really, I'm surprised she hasn't stuck her nose into that. Who knows, maybe if she "meddled" in that "fiasco," as I call it, the members of the church won't be left out of revelations and important decisions made by staff members.

Just a thought, your Highness.

RANDAL BERRY

Little Rock

The curse of thinking

One sign of intellect is the ability to entertain conflicting thoughts at the same time. Who is to blame for the current struggle in Gaza, for example? Hamas? Israel? The temptation to pick one and settle in is very strong. Simple is more comfortable than complicated.

Your decision may follow from pre-existing beliefs, assumptions, and/or loyalties. Or perhaps someone, local or national, may express a position that feels comfortable and you chose to adopt that position. Then that person says something else you like, and soon, you have licked the need to think. You have found someone to do your thinking for you.

It doesn't matter if some of the newly adopted positions make sense or conflict with available facts. The historically low unemployment rate in the USA would seem to conflict with a belief that new immigrants are taking jobs away from Americans, for example. (If you were a fruit-picker and lost your job to an immigrant, your view on this is understandable, but still conflicts with the low unemployment rate.)

Whatever your view on whatever controversial topic--women's reproductive rights, immigration, taxation, transgender, etc.--it might be worth your while to consider a conflicting view now and then. Try to understand why someone would hold that view. Is there any part of it that makes any sense to you? Are there any facts to support it?

This is hardly a fun undertaking or a way to relax, but it could be good for your thinking ability. Take your mind out for a spin; see what it can do. You can always revert to your ingrained, comfortable view of a world where everything makes sense. Or maybe you will learn to live with some discomfort when your thoughts don't all mesh neatly.

EARL BABBIE

Hot Springs Village