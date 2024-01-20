BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles win in overtime

The John Brown University men's team avoided consecutive losses by outscoring Texas Wesleyan 7-4 in overtime to claim a 72-69 win over the Rams on Thursday night at the Sid Richardson Center in Fort Worth.

The Golden Eagles (10-5, 8-2 Sooner Athletic Conference) allowed a regulation-ending 9-2 run to send the game to overtime, but JBU held Texas Wesleyan to 1 of -6 from the floor in overtime.

Drew Miller scored 20 points to lead JBU, while Tyren Collins had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Lukas Gabani had 10 points and 12 rebounds. JBU outrebounded the Rams 41-25.

Adetokunbo Bakare led Texas Wesleyan (4-12, 2-8) with 27 points.

JBU women remain unbeaten in league play

The John Brown University women ended the game on a 13-6 run to extend its winning streak to 11 games with a 55-50 win at Texas Wesleyan on Thursday in Fort Worth,.

John Brown (13-3) improved to 10-0 in the Sooner Athletic Conference and remained in first place in the conference standings.

Tarrah Stephens led the Golden Eagles with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Bella Irlenborn had 11 and Leah Anderson 11 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.

Taryn Wills led the Rams (8-8, 4-6) with 15 points, while Imani Mitchell had 10.

BOWLING

ASU starts 5-0 at Northeast Classic

The Arkansas State University women's team went 5-0 in its Baker matches Friday in the opening day of the Northeast Classic in New Castle, Del.

Arkansas State picked up victories over Morgan State (1,034-898), Bryant (1,035-893), Sacred Heart (1,002-878), Wagner (991-837) and Maryland-Eastern Shore (1,012-933). The Red Wolves had 14 games of 200 or more pins, including a high of 255 against Wagner.

ASU totaled 5,074 pins to stand in eighth place among 37 teams. North Carolina A&T leads the field with 5,457 pins, followed by Maryville, Youngstown State, Vanderbilt and Jacksonville State.

Five traditional matches are on today's schedule.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services