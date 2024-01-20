Prince Harry dropped his libel lawsuit Friday against the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid following a punishing ruling in which a judge suggested he might lose at trial. Attorneys for the Duke of Sussex notified the High Court in London that he would not continue the suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd., one of several cases he had pending in his high-profile battle with the British press. No reason was given, but it came the day he was due to hand over documents in the case and after a punishing ruling last month in which a judge ordered Harry, 39, the estranged younger son of King Charles III, to pay the publisher more than $60,000 in legal fees after he failed to achieve victory without going to trial. The action will leave him on the hook to pay the publisher's legal fees, which the Daily Mail reported to be $316,000. A spokesperson for the duke said it was premature to speculate about costs. Associated Newspapers is one of three tabloid publishers he has sued over claims they used unlawful means, such as deception, phone hacking or hiring private investigators, to try to dig up dirt on him.

A panel of Nevada Supreme Court justices won't reconsider former "Dances With Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse's request to dismiss an indictment that accuses him of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls. "Rehearing denied," two of three justices who heard oral arguments in November said in an order dated Tuesday. Justice Douglas Herndon dissented. Chasing Horse still can seek a hearing before the full seven-member court. The state high court decision means prosecutors in Las Vegas can proceed with their 18-count criminal case after months of Chasing Horse legal challenges. The 47-year-old has been in custody since his arrest in January 2023 near the North Las Vegas home he is said to have shared with five wives. Chasing Horse has pleaded innocent to charges including sexual assault of a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Clark County District Court. His lawyers argued the case should be dismissed because, the former actor said, the sexual encounters were consensual. One of his accusers was younger than 16, the age of consent in Nevada, when the alleged abuse began, authorities said. Kristy Holston, a deputy public defender representing Chasing Horse, also argued the indictment was an overreach by the Clark County district attorney's office and that some evidence presented to the grand jury, including a definition of grooming, had tainted the state's case. Holston declined Thursday to comment about the state Supreme Court decision.