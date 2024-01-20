Nashville girls roll, win 8th in a row

ARKADELPHIA -- While one of Nashville's top players continues to ease her way back into the fold, the rest of the Scrapperettes did the majority of the heavy lifting during another 4A-7 Conference rout Friday night.

Olivia Dean and Shalyn Lyle combined to score 41 points as Nashville used a pair of back-breaking runs to stroll to an 88-56 victory over Arkadelphia at Badger Gymnasium.

The win was the eighth in a row for the Scrapperettes, who also ran their winning streak to 42 games against league opponents. The last time Nashville (14-4, 5-0) lost a conference game was on Jan. 5, 2021, when Mena escaped with a 58-44 victory at home.

The Scrapperettes did get pushed for 1 1/2 quarters against Arkadelphia, but it eventually erased all doubt by outscoring the Lady Badgers 58-30 over the second and third quarters.

"It was a great win for our team, especially with what's been going on," Nashville Coach Paul Dean said. "Everybody's coming off this weather, and everybody is kind of out of rhythm. I felt like Arkadelphia came out and played really well in that first quarter, but then we kind of got going.

"We just kept on playing, kept on playing and didn't panic. I think that's the sign of a good team."

Nashville, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, has been a good team all season, but the return of Aaliyah Hollins instantly makes them better.

The senior forward has slowly been acclimating herself back into the rotation after coming off a tough injury. Hollins tore her ACL during the final minutes of the Scrapperettes' 57-39 win over Gentry during the semifinals of last season's Class 4A state tournament. She saw limited action in each of the previous two games against Malvern and De Queen but got a chance to play a a bit more against the Lady Badgers on Friday night.

"So against Malvern, she played like two minutes in each half," Dean said. "But to be honest, she's looked so much better this week in practice. We practiced three days in a row, and I was thinking of just playing her three to four minutes, really just three.

"But as I saw her playing [Friday], I was thinking she could go a little bit longer. She's getting better."

Hollins entered the game with 1:29 left in the first quarter and scored her initial basket with 7:24 to go in the second. She would end the game with 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, but her teammates were able to pick up the slack.

Olivia Dean had 21 points and Lyle scored with 20 points for Nashville, which went back-and-forth with Arkadelphia (10-6, 2-3) before staging a furious finish in the first half.

The Scrapperettes led 31-29 with less than three minutes to play in the second quarter but went on a 13-4 run -- with several points coming off turnovers -- to take a 44-33 lead into halftime. Nashville still held a 52-39 cushion early in the third quarter until a steal and layup from Lyle started a crushing 26-7 burst. Olivia Dean and Lyle teamed to score 15 points during that rally for the Scrapperettes, who went 14 of 18 (77.7%) from the floor in the quarter to open up a 78-46 advantage.

"It was good to get this one because we've got a big week coming up," Paul Dean said. "We've got Magnolia at home on Tuesday and then next Friday, we've got Camden [Fairview] at home, and those are both big games. Arkadelphia is sitting in fourth place, and Magnolia and Camden are sitting in second and third right now. So this one was big."

Jessie Lyle added 15 points for Nashville, which forced 33 turnovers in the game. Lyris Bennett also scored eight points.

Z'layiah Jackson had a team-high 21 points for Arkadelphia. T.T. Tate followed with 12 points.

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 64, NASHVILLE 44

James Elgas scored 22 points as Arkadelphia (11-4, 4-1 4A-7) dominated in the second half.

O.B. Roberts had 16 points for the Badgers, who've won four straight games and five of their past six overall.