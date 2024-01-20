Acxiom CEO to leave

after 17 years at firm

Acxiom Chief Executive Officer Chad Engelgau is leaving the Conway-based data company at the end of the month.

Chief Operations Officer John Watkins will become CEO on an interim basis while the company searches for a permanent replacement, according to the announcement from Interpublic Group, the publicly traded company that owns Acxiom. Engelgau is leaving after 17 years with the company.

Engelgau is "is leaving the company at the end of January to help transform a global leader in fundraising for non-profits," the announcement said.

"As CEO, Chad has helped Acxiom retain its place as a thought leader and key advocate on behalf of our clients when it comes to a number of vital industry topics, including the need for a national data privacy law, ethical AI, and transparency on the value exchange people expect when they share their data with brands," Interpublic Chief Executive Officer Philippe Krakowsky said.

New York-based IPG, which has nearly $11 billion in revenue, acquired Acxiom in 2018.

-- Andrew Moreau

Macy's layoffs, store

closings confirmed

NEW YORK -- Macy's is laying off about 3.5% of its total headcount, which amounts to roughly 2,350 employees, and the department store is closing five locations.

Macy's confirmed layoffs to The Associated Press via email -- with the New York company saying it made the difficult decision as it prepares "to deploy a new strategy to meet the needs of an everchanging consumer and marketplace."

The five stores to be closed are located in Arlington, Va. (Ballston); San Leandro, Calif. (Bay Fair); Lihue, Hawaii (Kukui Grove); Simi Valley, Calif. (Simi Valley Town Center); and Tallahassee, Fla. (Governor's Square), according to a spokesperson for Macy's Inc.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Macy's layoffs and planned store closures Thursday, citing an internal memo and people familiar with the situation. The layoffs will occur on Jan. 26, according to the outlet.

Macy's made significant job cuts in the pandemic's early days -- including the layoffs of 3,900 corporate staffers as covid-19 took a toll on sales in June 2020. And in February 2020, just weeks before the virus was declared a pandemic, the company announced 2,000 job cuts in its corporate office and the closure of 125 stores.

Job cuts have taken a toll on workers across various industries -- including retail, tech, media and hospitality -- over the last few years.

-- The Associated Press

Loss of 0.45 points

puts index at 907.62

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 907.62, down 0.45 points.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.