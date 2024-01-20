GOLF

Lopez in hunt at TOC

Outside of a great honeymoon to start 2023, Lydia Ko had a year she'd pretty much like to forget. She struggled mightily on the golf course after winning three times the previous season, and on several occasions left the 18th green at a tournament in tears. Ko, a 19-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major champion and still only 26, will have a great chance to bounce back this weekend at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the Lake Nona course she now calls home. Ko played bogey-free for a 5-under 67 as temperatures began to cool in the LPGA's season opener, and she heads into the weekend alongside Japan's Ayaka Furue (71) in a share of the 36-hole lead. They were at 8-under 136. Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh (68) and former University of Arkansas' Gaby Lopez, a former TOC champion who shot 71, are two shots back. Defending champion Brooke Henderson and Alexa Pano -- at 19, the youngest player in this week's field -- will begin the weekend three shots out of the lead. Both shot 70 on Friday.

Burns fires 61 at Express

Sam Burns shot the best round of his life with "RTR" shaved into the side of his head. The acronym for "Roll Tide Roll" was the LSU product's follicular punishment for losing a bet with Justin Thomas. Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap apparently took it literally, however: The 20-year-old amateur sensation is right on Burns' heels after two days of low scores and sizzling shot-making in the Coachella Valley. Burns fired a career-low 61 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Michael Kim and a two-shot lead on Dunlap at The American Express. While Burns was at 17-under 127 after his second straight impressive round, Dunlap and South Korea's K.H. Lee were 15 under. Fifteen players were within four shots of the lead in ideal conditions on three straightforward courses.

FOOTBALL

Bama QB enters portal

Alabama five-star freshman quarterback Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal, the program's latest player to look elsewhere after Kalen DeBoer replaced the retired Nick Saban as coach. Sayin had signed with the Crimson Tide this past December. He's the 26th player and second signee to leave Alabama since Saban announced he was leaving earlier this month. Sayin is a 6-1, 195-pound passer from Carlsbad, Calif. He was ranked as the country's third best quarterback recruit by 247sports.com.

BASEBALL

Astros, reliever reach deal

Hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract on Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Hader will get a $19 million salary in each of the next five seasons, none of it deferred. He gets a full no-trade provision and would receive a $1 million bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award. Hader's deal can be considered the most lucrative for a relief pitcher, even while falling short of the total dollars in Edwin Diaz's $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets that began last year. Diaz's deal includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won't completely receive until 2042 and was valued at $93.2 million for baseball's luxury tax and $88.8 million by the players' association. Hader, 29, was 2-3 with a 1.28 ERA and 33 saves in 38 chances for San Diego in 61 appearances last season, striking out 85 and walking 30 in 56 1/3 innings. He is 20-21 with a 2.50 ERA with 165 saves in 190 chances over 349 appearances with the Brewers and Padres.

Carpenter back with Cards

Matt Carpenter is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals, agreeing Friday to a one-year contract with his team from 2011-21. Carpenter agreed to a deal for the $740,000 major league minimum, which will be offset against his guaranteed $5.5 million salary as part of a $12 million, two-year contract he signed with San Diego in December 2022. Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, '14 and '16. He has .260 career average with 175 home runs and 644 RBI for the Cardinals, Yankees and Padres.

GOLF

Oldest Masters champion dies

Jack Burke Jr. loved to play golf as much as he enjoyed teaching it. In a golfing life that spanned just over a century, he delivered the largest comeback in Masters history, built the fabled Champions Golf Club in Houston and left everyone he met with homespun wisdom on golf and life. "Leisure time is dangerous. You might wind up inside a bottle of bourbon," Burke once said about retirement. "You were put on this earth to produce, so get with it." Burke, who was the oldest living Masters champion, died Friday morning in Houston. He was 100, just 10 days short of his next birthday. Burke was a Marine during World War II. His induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000 was as much about his influence on golf as the two majors he won in 1956. Burke won the Masters and the PGA Championship in 1956 when he was the PGA player of the year. He was best known for staging the greatest comeback in Masters history when he overcame an eight-shot deficit in the final round to beat Ken Venturi.

HOCKEY

Protas signs 5-year extension

The Washington Capitals have signed forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year extension worth $16.875 million, a long-term commitment to a young player the organization believes is on an upward trajectory. General Manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Friday. When the new contract kicks in next season, Protas will count $3.375 million annually against the salary cap through 2028-29. Protas, 23, has been one of the Capitals' best players this season as they've overachieved expectations and remained in the Eastern Conference playoff race. He has 18 points on three goals and 15 assists and in recent weeks has been a key part of a line with Connor McMichael and Anthony Mantha. The Minsk, Belarus native was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft. He has 10 goals and 32 assists in 133 NHL games with Washington.

SKIING

French skier wins downhill

Cyprien Sarrazin has fallen in love with downhill skiing this season. The Frenchman, a former giant slalom specialist, bent both arms above his head to form the shape of a heart after crowning his breakthrough season in speed races by winning the first of this weekend's two World Cup downhills on the storied Streif on Friday. Racing in cloudy conditions and struggling through technical turns on the icy and bumpy part of the 3.3-kilometer course, Sarrazin trailed then-leader Florian Schieder by up to 0.27 seconds before posting the fastest time in the last section to beat the Italian by 0.05. World downhill champion Marco Odermatt was 0.34 behind in third.