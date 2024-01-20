OPINION | Steve Sheely: Religion does not exist in a vacuum; faith requires regular scrutiny

There's an old story about 19th-century missionaries sharing the gospel in Polynesia. These were white, European Christians who traveled across the world to tell indigenous islanders about Jesus and what he accomplished for us on the cross. This is a beautiful thing. Except there was a problem. The missionaries did not approve of the women's clothing style, which they had worn for centuries. Consequently, any woman who became a Christian had to wear a bra. The well-intentioned missionaries had added their own beliefs about bodies and gender in a way that brought confusion to the gospel story.

There are similar examples: making new converts swear allegiance to a king or a pope; condemning ancient customs of ancestor veneration, burial practices and annual festivals; subtly or not-so-subtly adding current cultural values to a timeless message of grace and hope.

In other words, religion does not happen in a vacuum. And it is important to remember that our own faith might need the kind of regular scrutiny that helps us avoid the baggage that might have been added to our understanding of Jesus over the last 2,000 years.

Today, politicizing the gospel comes to mind. We've all seen examples of people who try and wedge "the one through whom all things were made" into their particular political ideology. But what is that ideaology?

The pattern I see is this: many, including those who would bear the name of Christ, need to look down on others to feel good about themselves. No doubt this is endemic in a fallen world, but it makes no sense for someone who believes in Jesus. Because what could be better than being loved so much that God would send his own son to rescue us? What could be better than being absolutely forgiven? What could be better than finding a community of loving, gracious people? What could be better than being adored by God forever? Why would someone in this treasure room of blessings need to look down on someone else to feel better about themselves?

Meanwhile, Jesus demonstrated what a life smack-dab in the love of God actually looks like. No one was looked down on. Sex workers, lepers, shorter people, women, children, disabled people, foreigners, widows, occupying troops, traitors, felons, sick people, refugees and people who smelled like fish were highly valued, dearly loved and celebrated for their faithfulness. Jesus demonstrated a life where no one was valued over anyone else.

Every follower of Christ needs to ask ourselves some honest questions. First, who do I look down on? Who do I diminish in order to feel better about myself? And second, how can I more fully accept God's lavish love so I do not have to seek cheap shortcuts to boost my ego?

Sometimes it seems that the greatest challenge we face as Christians is not obedience or sacrifice or faithfulness. It is letting God love us...and let his love seep deep into our bones.