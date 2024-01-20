Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 20, 1924

A trio of condemned murderers -- Emory Connell, Joe Sullivan and Eulos Sullivan -- awaiting execution at the Arkansas penitentiary, were thwarted late yesterday afternoon by Warden Hamp Martin in a well-planned escape. It was the second unsuccessful attempt the three have made, and Connell's third. ... The plot was discovered by Warden Martin, whose call brought more than a score of patrolmen, railroad special agents and deputy sheriffs.

50 years ago

Jan. 20, 1974

JONESBORO -- Two Arkansas State University students were turned away when they attempted to register to vote here Thursday and the student government said that night that it will hire a lawyer, if necessary, to help "resolve" the situation. ... Conrad Cunningham, 19, of Success, and Dean Brymer, 27, of Jonesboro were turned away when they attempted to register at the office of Craighead County Clerk Harold Thompson. Officials at the clerk's office said they were following a 1949 state Supreme Court case which said persons in the city "for the sole purpose of securing an education" did not meet residence requirements for voting. However, several Jonesboro attorneys said the U.S. Supreme Court's position is that students who can prove they are legal residence of the community where they attend school can vote there.

25 years ago

Jan. 20, 1999

As a nurse at Arkansas Children's Hospital, Jim Lendall has seen what can happen when young bicyclists crash without wearing helmets. As a state representative, Lendall wants to make it illegal to cycle without protective headgear -- even if some see the move as an example of intrusive government. "We have a right and a responsibility to try and protect our children," Lendall, a Democrat from southwest Little Rock, said. ... Lendall said Monday he'll try to get the bill approved by the Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, but he couldn't get it out of the committee Tuesday.

10 years ago

Jan. 20, 2014

When Springdale school cafeterias began implementing new federal nutrition standards for school menus two years ago, they shrank the sizes of rolls and served smaller slices of pizza. Carol Godfrey, child-nutrition supervisor for the Springdale School District, struggled to create lunch menus because of new rules regarding the range of calories for each meal and serving sizes of whole grains and meats. The U.S. Department of Agriculture set a calorie range for different age groups of students that was hard to hit because of the serving-size limits on meats and whole grains, which include bread rice and pasta. Godfrey, who also is president of the Arkansas School Nutrition Association, was glad when the USDA a year ago announced that it temporarily would allow larger servings of lean meats and whole grains as long as meals stayed within the new calorie ranges. This month, the department announced that the temporary change is now permanent. "That is such a good thing," Godfrey said. "It was very difficult to plan menus around those restrictions.