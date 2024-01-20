OTHERS SAY: Plastic in your water bottle

Is anyone really surprised to learn that bottled drinking water is loaded with tiny bits of plastic? The bottles are, after all, plastic. So are the caps. It stands to reason that microscopic bits of the stuff get into the water inside during bottling or packaging, or while sitting in storage.

The shocking part of a recent Columbia University Lamont-Doherty laboratory study is the revelation that bottled water is laden with even tinier nanoplastic bits and associated chemicals. Nanoplastics are potentially more dangerous than microplastic particles because they are so small they can be absorbed into human cells.

Some of these super-microscopic substances may not even come from the bottles, but from the nylon membranes used, ironically, to filter out nanoplastics. Some particles could not be traced to a source. Some are thought to have decomposed from larger particles that were previously observable to scientists.