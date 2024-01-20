Rain, wind expected during 49ers-Packers

It was raining in one of Brock Purdy's worst games of the season, a 19-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns in October, and now it's expected to rain in the San Francisco's playoff opener.

The 49ers will kick off their postseason with a 7:15 p.m. Central start against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, where there's an 80% chance of rain and wind gusts as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In the rainy Cleveland loss, Purdy threw his first interception in 249 attempts when he let one sail over the head of Brandon Aiyuk. He finished the game just 12 for 27 with 125 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

He also had his hand slip off the ball on an attempted pass which resulted in a fumble, though he recovered it.

Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan didn't seem concerned when discussing the weather on Saturday.

The Niners will hope to play better Saturday than they did in Cleveland, when they committed 12 penalties for 105 yards and lost Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel to injuries, while left tackle Trent Williams played most of the game on an ankle he injured in the first quarter.

Asked how the field at Levi's Stadium has held up through the rain, he said, "Good. Most of the fields are the same. [There are] ones that are real bad, but ours is good. I think it's held up well and very similar to our practice field."

Still, the 49ers are heavily favored today, when they'll enter as 9 1/2-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They're also the favorites to win the Super Bowl at plus-175, meaning a $100 bet would net $175 if they win it all.