Friday's games

GIRLS

BENTONVILLE 59, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 21 The Lady Tigers picked up their second straight win with a mercy rule victory over the Lady Mavericks at Tiger Arena. Bentonville (11-10, 5-2) led 20-3 after the first quarter and 33-10 at halftime. The Lady Tigers pulled ahead 52-20 going into the fourth quarter. Freshman Anniston Moore led the Lady Tigers with 18 points and hit three of the team's eight three-pointers. Cambrie Phillips added 13 for Bentonville. Mekaila Robinson led Southside (2-18, 1-6) with seven points.

BOONEVILLE 59, CEDARVILLE 47 Lexi Franklin scored 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead Booneville (7-10, 3-3 3A-4). The senior also added eight points and six steals while Linley Garrett chimed in with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Bearcats. Tempi Terry dropped in 14 points and seven rebounds for Booneville. Rose Lalonde led Cedarville (11-12, 4-3) with 14 points. Caroline Morrow notched 12 points for the Lady Pirates, who had their three-game winning streak stopped.

FORT NORTHSIDE 57, ROGERS HERITAGE 44 The Lady Bears broke away from a tie game after three quarters with a fourth-quarter flurry. Northside (17-3, 5-1) opened the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run to pull away from a 39-39 tie after three quarters. Alex Bunch scored off an offensive rebound to open the fourth quarter, Erikka Gooden swished a three-pointer and Erianna Gooden hit four free throws for a 48-39 lead with 3:39 left. Cherish Blackmon scored inside and Hazley Grotjohn converted a layup from a pass from Erianna Gooden to push Northside up 52-39 with 2:06 left. Northside forced Heritage into six turnovers and no field goals in four attempts in the opening six minutes of the fourth quarter. Erianna Gooden finished with 18 points, including 15 in the second half, and nine rebounds. Grotjohn scored 17 points. Tocarra Neal and Brooklyn Simmons each scored 11 points for Heritage, and Sophie Sarratt added 10 points.

GRAVETTE 56, HUNTSVILLE 31 Alexa Parker and Brynn Romine each scored 12 points to send Gravette (16-5, 6-1 4A-1) to a comeback victory. Brooke Handle, DaLacie Wishon and Keeley Elsea all had 10 points apiece for the Lady Lions, who scored two points in the first quarter and trailed 17-16 at halftime but held the Lady Eagles without a field goal in the third quarter to take charge. Kristyn Miller had nine points for Huntsville (6-17, 0-7).

GREENBRIER 49, ALMA 40 Jada Steele had 25 points in lifting Greenbrier (7-12, 2-2 5A-West) over the Lady Airedales. Rhiaunna Dorris had 11 points for the Lady Panthers.

GREENLAND 87, HAAS HALL BENTONVILLE 19 Mattie Cavanaugh had 18 points to lead seven Greenland players in double figures as the Lady Pirates rolled to a 2A-1 Conference win over Haas Hall Bentonville. Molly Meredith had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Dixie Moulton added 10 points and 10 assists. to lead Greenland Ava Long added 12 points for Greenland, which led 45-13 at halftime, followed by Ally Vaughan, Emma Vaughan and Layla Daniel Jones with 11 apiece.

MOUNTAIN HOME 55, GREENWOOD 46 Laykin Moore finished with 23 points and seven rebounds as Mountain Home (15-5, 4-0 5A-West) knocked off the Lady Bulldogs to give head coach Dell Leonard his 400th career win. Jayla Yonkers scored 14 points, and Anna McCarn had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Bombers, who held their opponents to just four points in the fourth quarter. Anna Trusty had 15 points and Kylah Pearcy ended with 14 points for Class 5A No. 1 Greenwood (14-4, 3-1).

RUSSELLVILLE 59, SILOAM SPRINGS 31 Shyisha Willis put in 15 points as Russellville (13-5, 3-1 5A-West) rolled. Taleigha Ealy had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals while Dru Robinson followed with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for the Lady Cyclones. Breanna Burk tallied 11 points as well for Russellville. Emily Keehn scored 11 points for Siloam Springs (8-12, 0-5).

SALEM 66, MELBOURNE 54 Marleigh Sellars scored 27 points to push Salem (15-5, 8-0 3A-2). Maddie Keen had 15 points, and Olivia Dockins put up 10 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

VALLEY SPRINGS 61, FLIPPIN 39 Macy Willis' 20 points catapulted Valley Springs (16-8, 5-1 3A-1) to a rout over the Lady Bobcats. Tayla Trammell scored 15 points, and Camie Moore chipped in with 14 points for the Lady Tigers.

BOYS

BENTONVILLE 60, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 47 The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing offensive performance Thursday against Bentonville West with a win Friday against Fort Smith Southside at Tiger Arena. After only scoring 24 points the night before in a 38-24 loss to West, the Tigers led 11-10 after the first quarter and 30-17 at halftime. Bentonville took a 42-30 lead going into the fourth quarter. Owen Dehrmann led Bentonville (12-9, 4-3) with 15 points, while Javyn Williams and Elijah Wilhelm each had 12. Cooper Watson led Southside (6-12, 2-5) with 18 points.

BOONEVILLE 57, CEDARVILLE 48 Booneville (10-4, 5-1 3A-4) got a team-high 15 points from Noah Harrel to outlast the Pirates. Cody Sum scored 14 points, and Colter Fisher filed away 13 points for the Bearcats. Hayden Davis churned out 10 points for Cedarville (6-15, 1-6).

FAYETTEVILLE 66, ROGERS 49 The Bulldogs used a 12-2 run late in the third quarter to push their lead to double figures and went on to pick up the 6A-West Conference road win. Rogers was within 41-34 with more than five minutes left in the third quarter before the Bulldogs put together a run to take control at 53-36. Xavier Brown finished with a game-high 24 points for Fayetteville (18-2, 6-0 6A-West), while Derrick Hudson and Jaxson Jorgensen added 15 each. Rex Krout led the Mounties (11-8, 1-4) with 12 points.

IZARD COUNTY 58, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 45 Gabe Spray sprouted out 28 points for Izard County (14-7, 6-3 2A-2), which outpaced the Bears. Kasen Black had 16 points for the Cougars.

MORRILTON 52, FOUNTAIN LAKE 35 Dillon Dettmering had 15 points for Fountain Lake (11-10, 2-6 4A-4),which was outscored 28-17 in the second half. Brayden Buss added 10 points for the Cobras.

MOUNTAIN HOME 61, GREENWOOD 31 Braiden Dewey had 16 points in a victory for Mountain Home (15-5, 3-1 5A-West), which led 29-20 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 32-11 in the second half. Blaine Tate, Rhett Gilbert and Ryder McClain all had nine points each for the Bombers. Braden Bollman scored 10 points to lead Greenwood (2-9, 1-3).

NETTLETON 59, BATESVILLE 36 Kobe Jamison poured in 20 points to bolster Nettleton (11-8, 3-1 5A-East) against the Pioneers. Taylor Smith followed with 10 points for the Raiders.

RECTOR 68, CROSS COUNTY 47 Cooper Rabjohn ran up 18 points to send Rector (11-8, 5-4 2A-2) above .500 in conference play. Cash Lindsey had 17 points, and Lane Hemphill finished with 10 points for the Cougars.

RUSSELLVILLE 62, SILOAM SPRINGS 25 Cameron Frazier collected 20 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists as Russellville (18-2, 3-1 5A-West) cruised. Donovan Villarreal tossed in 20 points, too, while Maliki Siner notched 10 points for the Cyclones.

SEARCY 50, VALLEY VIEW 48 Jayden Duffy had 20 points to help Searcy (9-10, 2-2 5A-East) slip by the Blazers. Trelyn Shepard tallied 11 points for the Lions.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 64, SPRINGDALE 50 Courtland Muldrew led four Har-Ber players in double figures with 17 points as the Wildcats pulled away late for a 6A-West Conference victory at home. Har-Ber (18-1, 6-0) led 29-25 at halftime and 49-42 after three quarters before outscoring Springdale (10-9, 3-3) 15-8 over the final eight minutes. DeMarion Lee added 15 for the Wildcats, followed by Jabarih Washington with 12 and Hayden Wood with 10. Jarvis Palmer had 27 for Springdale.

THE NEW SCHOOL 50, MULBERRY 38 The New School outscored Mulberry 14-6 in the fourth quarter during 1A-1 West Conference play. Caleb Murray scored 22 points for the Cougars (24-3, 7-0), who had a 32-16 halftime lead but were outscored 16-4 in the third quarter before their run. Jackson Marshall and Jaiden Wilson added 10 points apiece.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

GRAVETTE 50, PEA RIDGE 43 Alexa Parker scored 17 points as Gravette (15-5, 5-1 4A-1) sped away from the Lady Blackhawks. Brynn Romine and Brooke Handle also had 10 points apiece for the Lady Lions, who led 23-22 at halftime and 35-32 after three quarters. Makena Ward scored 10 points, and Kayden Davenport added nine points for Pea Ridge (13-9, 4-3).

BOYS

PEA RIDGE 68, GRAVETTE 40 A 20-point outing from Skye Davenport sparked Pea Ridge (19-3, 6-1 4A-1) to a huge win over the Lions. Zion Whitmore had 15 points for the Blackhawks. Gunnar Woolard paced Gravette (11-5, 4-2) with 12 points.

PRAIRIE GROVE 47, BERRYVILLE 40 Prairie Grove outscored Berryville 18-10 in the fourth quarter and claimed a come-from-behind victory during a makeup 4A-1 Conference game at Bobcat Arena. Alex Martinez fueled the rally for the Tigers by scoring six of his nine points over the final eight minutes. Jace Edwards had 12 points to lead Prairie Grove, while Peyton Smith had 28 for Berryville.

Friday's scores

GIRLS

6A-West

Fayetteville 73, Rogers 47

Bentonville 59,

Fort Smith Southside 21

Fort Smith Northside 57,

Rogers Heritage 44

Springdale 47, Springdale Har-Ber 46

5A-East

Nettleton 57, Batesville 37

Searcy 66, Valley View 45

5A-West

Greenbrier 49, Alma 40

Mountain Home 55, Greenwood 46

Russellville 59, Siloam Springs 31

4A-1

Farmington 70, Prairie Grove 48

Gravette 56, Huntsville 31

4A-3

Southside Batesville 45, Trumann 30

4A-4

Dardanelle 58, Waldron 38

Morrilton 49, Fountain Lake 29

Mena 48, Ozark 29

4A-7

Ashdown 57, Malvern 39

Nashville 88, Arkadelphia 56

3A-1

Elkins 39, West Fork 28

Valley Springs 61, Flippin 39

Lincoln 57, Green Forest 39

3A-2

Salem 66, Melbourne 54

Cave City 46, Newport 34

3A-4

Booneville 59, Cedarville 47

Hackett 39, Danville 31

Cossatot River 43, Paris 38

3A-5

Dover 57, Maumelle Charter 36

3A-6

Riverview 61, Bald Knob 24

2A-1

Greenland 87,

Haas Hall Bentonville 19

Yellville-Summit 69, Eureka Springs 21

2A-2

Izard County 57, White County Central 19

Cedar Ridge 58, South Side Bee Branch 50

2A-4

Western Yell County 44,

Johnson County Westside 31

Mansfield 67, Mountainburg 44

2A-7

Acorn 57, Dierks 39

Horatio 53, Caddo Hills 33

1A-1E

Kingston 78, Lead Hill 35

Nonconference

Corning 63, Crowley's Ridge 28

BOYS

6A-West

Fayetteville 66, Rogers 49

Bentonville 60, Fort Smith Southside 47

Springdale Har-Ber 64, Springdale 50

5A-East

Nettleton 59, Batesville 36

Searcy 50, Valley View 48

5A-West

Alma 53, Greenbrier 40

Mountain Home 61, Greenwood 31

Russellville 62, Siloam Springs 25

4A-1

Farmington 77, Prairie Grove 32

Gravette 59, Huntsville 58

Pea Ridge 66, Shiloh Christian 51

4A-3

Highland 62, Wynne 46

4A-4

Waldron 52, Dardanelle 45

Morrilton 52, Fountain Lake 35

Ozark 61, Mena 33

4A-7

Arkadelphia 64, Nashville 44

3A-1

Valley Springs 61, Flippin 58

Lincoln 67, Green Forest 50

3A-2

Melbourne 64, Salem 35

Cave City 53, Newport 50

3A-4

Booneville 57, Cedarville 48

Hackett 41, Danville 38

Cossatot River 70, Paris 31

3A-5

Lamar at Perryville, ppd.

Dover 55, Maumelle Charter 51

3A-6

Riverview 61, Bald Knob 56

2A-1

Greenland 68, Haas Hall Bentonville 43

Yellville-Summit 48, Eureka Springs 43

2A-2

Izard County 58, White County Central 45

2A-3

Rector 68, Cross County 47

2A-4

Western Yell County 50, Johnson County Westside 47

Lavaca 69, Magazine 32

Mountainburg 62, Mansfield 57

2A-7

Dierks 56, Acorn 38

Caddo Hills 63, Horatio 46

1A-1E

Alpena 76, Mount Judea 38

Kingston 67, Lead Hill 30

1A-1W

County Line 68, Founders Classical 38

Thaden 75, Decatur 46

The New School 50, Mulberry 38

Nonconference

Corning 70, Crowley's Ridge 49