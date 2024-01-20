Swagger search

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman hopes his team can continue to regain the swagger the Razorbacks had earlier in the season.

For that to happen, Arkansas (10-7, 1-3 SEC) needs to beat South Carolina (14-3, 2-2) when the teams play today at Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks will try to build on their 78-77 home victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday night after they lost their first three SEC games by a combined 64 points.

After opening conference play with an 83-51 loss to No. 13 Auburn -- the most-lopsided victory for a visiting college team ever against Arkansas -- the Razorbacks went on the road and lost at Georgia 76-66 and at Florida 90-68.

"When you lose like we have of late, your confidence can get shaken," Musselman said after the Texas A&M game. "All over the locker room, there's probably 40 signs in there that say, 'Bring your swagger back.' "

Arkansas was ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press preseason poll and looked the part with an 81-77 overtime victory over No. 2 Purdue in an exhibition game before a sellout crowd at Walton Arena.

But the Razorbacks fell out of the AP poll after a 4-3 start that included a home loss to North Carolina-Greensboro and losses in the Bahamas to No. 4 North Carolina and No. 10 Memphis.

Arkansas came home and earned its best victory of the season, 80-75 over No. 7 Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Beating the Blue Devils was especially impressive because the Razorbacks' leading scorer, junior guard Tramon Mark, missed the game with back, hip and groin injuries he suffered against North Carolina when he took a hard fall.

"When we played Duke, we had swagger," Musselman said. "We thought we were going to win the game.

"I know it was an exhibition game, I know nobody wants to hear it -- I'm going to say it even though nobody wants to hear it -- but we had swagger when we played Purdue.

"We need that back and the only way to truly, truly get it back is to play well."

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 30-10 lead on the Aggies -- who beat No. 8 Kentucky 97-92 in overtime last Saturday -- and were ahead 46-32 at halftime.

"Where has this been?" Musselman said with a smile when asked his reaction to Arkansas' first half. "I felt we came out of the jump ball with a team that looked like we had to win the game."

On Tuesday night, the Razorbacks shot 24% (6 of 24) in the second half after shooting 53.8% (14 of 26) in the first half and the Aggies took their only lead of the game at 77-76 when Wade Taylor made an off-balance three-point shot with 7.8 seconds left.

Mark saved the night -- maybe the season, time will tell -- when he hit a short jumper with 1.1 seconds left for the game-winning basket.

"It was the start of something good," said Mark, who led the Razorbacks with a career-high 35 points. "Just keep getting better, and I think we will be fine."

The previous three seasons, Arkansas overcame rough starts in SEC play to make the NCAA Tournament and win eight games, including victories over No. 1 seeds Gonzaga in 2022 and Kansas last year.

Arkansas started 2-4 in the SEC in 2021 and advanced to the Elite Eight; 0-3 in 2022 and returned to the Elite Eight; and 1-5 last season and made the Sweet 16.

"For sure, I feel like it will be the start of something good," said Arkansas senior guard El Ellis, who had 15 points against Texas A&M. "Muss' teams have done this in the past.

"That's one of the things we talked about during the week. This game was just one that we thought we needed to get going."

As critical as beating Texas A&M was for Arkansas, Musselman didn't want to dwell on it in his postgame news conference and already was turning his attention to the Gamecocks.

"It's one game. It's over," he said. "Up there [in the locker room] is South Carolina's depth chart right now.

"I can't wait to get home and start digging into South Carolina. They've had an incredible season so far."

The Gamecocks were picked in a preseason media poll to finish last in the SEC after they were 11-21 and 4-14 in the conference last season.

Lamont Paris, South Carolina's second-year coach, joked about the poll at SEC media days before the season.

"Glad it wasn't second to last," Paris said. "Second to last is nothing. I can't even use that as bulletin board material."

Junior guard Meechie Johnson, a returning starter, said the Gamecocks took the poll as added motivation.

"I think we're going to shock a lot of people this year as long as we can stay the course," Johnson said at SEC media days. "We definitely have that chip on our shoulder to the point where we understand that teams are calling us out, everybody is calling us out, and we have to go out there and get it."

The Gamecocks already have three more victories than they did all of last season.

"You watch them play and they're connected," Musselman said. "They play more together. It looks like there's an agenda with them this year and that agenda is to win.

"I think their coaching staff has done not a good job, but a phenomenal job. The culture looks very, very strong this year."

Johnson is averaging 17.3 points per game and has hit 36.1% (35 of 97) on three-pointers.

B.J. Mack, a 6-8 senior transfer from Wofford, is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Ta'lon Cooper, a 6-4 transfer from Minnesota, is averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 assists with 19 turnovers on the season. He's shooting 38.6% (22 of 57) on three-pointers.

The Gamecocks are missing Myles Stute, a 6-6 junior transfer from Vanderbilt who is averaging 9.9 points and is expected to be out for two to three weeks with a shoulder injury.

"Meechie Johnson quite frankly is playing as well as any guard in our league," Musselman said. "I thought going into the year he wasn't talked enough about. Well, everybody's talking about him now."

In terms of Musselman keeping his swagger along with the players, he said he's been in contact with friends including Phil Nevin, a former major league baseball manager for the Los Angeles Angels; Tom Crean, a former coach at Marquette, Indiana and Georgia who works for ESPN; Brendan Suhr, a long-time NBA and college coach; and Texas Southern Coach Johnny Jones.

Suhr and Musselman were NBA assistants together with the Orlando Magic. Musselman was an LSU assistant for Jones, who later was his assistant at Nevada.

The conversations, Musselman said, have helped him keep a positive attitude during the Razorbacks' struggles.

"Just to get perspective, insight," Musselman said. "I think all that stuff helps.

"I don't think the coaches or players should ever lose confidence, but certainly when you get a win after losing three games, that helps the overall vibe."