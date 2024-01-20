Three arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Byron Shepherd, 42, of 1415 Overo Circle in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Shepherd was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Springdale

Maniynn Peter, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of a motor vehicle and obstructing governmental operations. Peter was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Jardy Sarabia-Mendez, 23, of 514 Locomotive Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery. Sarabia-Mendez was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.