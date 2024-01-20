UAPB men’s advance box

UA-Pine Bluff men vs. Florida A&M

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Florida A&M 2-12, 0-3 SWAC; UAPB 6-10, 1-2 SWAC

SERIES Tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

FLORIDA A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jalen Speer, 6-1, Sr.;17.8;2.5

G K'Jei Parker, 6-1, Fr.;8.2;3.4

G Hantz Louis-Jeune, 6-4, Sr.;7.9;3.9

F Keith Lamar, 6-5, Sr.;13.8;6.2

F Ja'Derryus Eatmon, 6-10, Sr.;5.5;2.9

COACH Robert McCullum (63-122 in seventh season at Florida A&M and 147-243 in 14th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.;18.7;4.7

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.;16.0;4.1

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.;17.0;1.9

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.;11.6;3.6

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.;6.3;6.6

COACH Solomon Bozeman (24-55 in third season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Florida A&M;UAPB

65.6;Points for;83.4

82.6;Points against;85.9

-3.6;Rebound margin;-4.7

-3.8;Turnover margin;0.7

42.2;FG pct.;45.1

35.4;3-pt pct.;37.9

67.9;FT pct.;76.5

CHALK TALK UAPB will be playing for the first time in a week. The Golden Lions were scheduled to face Prairie View A&M on Monday, but the game was postponed because of inclement weather. ... In Southwestern Athletic Conference play, UAPB ranks first in three-point percentage while Florida A&M is second. However, the Golden Lions are No. 4 in defending the three-point line, and the Rattlers are 11th. ... The last time the teams met, Kylen Milton had a game-high 20 points to lead UAPB to a 67-54 victory in Tallahassee, Fla., on Jan. 14, 2023.

– Erick Taylor