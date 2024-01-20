UAPB professor holds engineering workshop

Aspiring future engineers attended an Ivy Center for Education workshop led by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Associate Professor Sederick Rice, Ph.D.

The workshop was held in person Jan. 9 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., as well as virtually via Zoom, according to a news release.

Rice made an overview of aeronautical engineering more engaging and entertaining for local 7-12th graders and their parents.

"Hands-on airplane-building activities ignited the interest of the students and parents in attendance. Students and parents participated in person and over Zoom using tape and a few sheets of paper. The challenge was to build, team up, and test paper airplanes," according to the release.

Rice began with instructions on building the basic paper airplane version, The Dart.

"He progressed to building The Stealth, a more complicated but interesting-looking version built for distance. He offered reserved instructions for higher achievers to build The Bumble and The Hunter models of paper airplanes," according to the release.

The activities encouraged reading and following specific written instructions on paper, followed by video-guided instructions to address different learning styles. Rice addressed questions and led discussions while encouraging students to work as a team and ask for help.

The activity showed them the importance of testing, rework, and quality control. After holding test flights, the students watched a time-lapsed video of professional engineers assembling a commercial passenger jet aircraft over several days.

"Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to expand young scholars' knowledge, engage them in hands-on activities, and connect with like-minded individuals with a passion for engineering," according to the release.

The next future engineers meeting is Feb. 13 from 6-7 p.m. at the Generator.

"As you continue your passion for engineering, learn more about Engineering at UAPB," a spokesman said.

The Ivy Center future engineers meet every second Tuesday of the month. For more information or for inquiries about the center's College Readiness/Mentoring Program workshops, send an email to Mattie P. Collins, Ivy Center president, at mattie1908@gmail.com.