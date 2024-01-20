UAPB women’s advance box

UA-Pine Bluff women vs. Florida A&M

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Florida A&M 2-12, 1-2 SWAC; UAPB 7-9, 2-1 SWAC

SERIES UAPB leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

FLORIDA A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Nashani Gilbert, 5-10, Jr.;9.3;5.4

G Peryonna Sylvester, 5-5, Sr.;7.7;1.5

G Ivet Subirats, 5-9, Sr.;7.0;3.8

G Ahriahna Grizzle, 5-9, Gr.;17.0;3.1

F Olivia Delancy, 6-0, So.;10.7;3.6

COACH Bridgette Gordon (2-12 in first season at Florida A&M and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;17.5;7.0

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;12.8;3.8

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;5.3;1.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;9.4;4.8

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;10.4;5.9

COACH Dawn Thornton (44-80 in fifth season at UAPB and 92-150 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Florida A&M;UAPB

60.1;Points for;77.6

76.1;Points against;73.4

-7.8;Rebound margin;0.8

-2.3;Turnover margin;4.4

37.9;FG pct.;42.5

33.3;3-pt pct.;28.7

69.5;FT pct.;63.8

CHALK TALK Florida A&M Coach Bridgette Gordon was a member of the United States Women's National Team that won the 1988 Olympic gold medal. She also played two seasons in the WNBA. ... UAPB shot 17.4% (4 of 23) from behind the three-point line in its 85-80 upset loss at Texas Southern on Jan. 13. That percentage is the team's second lowest of the season. ... All three of Florida A&M's Southwestern Athletic Conference losses have been decided by six points or less, including an 88-85 setback to Grambling State in three overtimes.

– Erick Taylor