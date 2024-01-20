UAPB women’s advance box

UA-Pine Bluff women vs. Florida A&M
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Florida A&M 2-12, 1-2 SWAC; UAPB 7-9, 2-1 SWAC
SERIES UAPB leads 2-0
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
FLORIDA A&M
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Nashani Gilbert, 5-10, Jr.;9.3;5.4
G Peryonna Sylvester, 5-5, Sr.;7.7;1.5
G Ivet Subirats, 5-9, Sr.;7.0;3.8
G Ahriahna Grizzle, 5-9, Gr.;17.0;3.1
F Olivia Delancy, 6-0, So.;10.7;3.6
COACH Bridgette Gordon (2-12 in first season at Florida A&M and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;17.5;7.0
G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;12.8;3.8
G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;5.3;1.7
G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;9.4;4.8
C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;10.4;5.9
COACH Dawn Thornton (44-80 in fifth season at UAPB and 92-150 in ninth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Florida A&M;UAPB
60.1;Points for;77.6
76.1;Points against;73.4
-7.8;Rebound margin;0.8
-2.3;Turnover margin;4.4
37.9;FG pct.;42.5
33.3;3-pt pct.;28.7
69.5;FT pct.;63.8
CHALK TALK Florida A&M Coach Bridgette Gordon was a member of the United States Women's National Team that won the 1988 Olympic gold medal. She also played two seasons in the WNBA. ... UAPB shot 17.4% (4 of 23) from behind the three-point line in its 85-80 upset loss at Texas Southern on Jan. 13. That percentage is the team's second lowest of the season. ... All three of Florida A&M's Southwestern Athletic Conference losses have been decided by six points or less, including an 88-85 setback to Grambling State in three overtimes.
– Erick Taylor