U.S. hits Yemeni missile sites 6th time

WASHINGTON -- U.S. fighter jets struck Iranian-backed Houthi rebel sites for the sixth time Friday, taking out anti-ship missile launchers in Yemen that were prepared to fire, according to two U.S. officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations, said the strikes were carried out by F/A-18 aircraft off the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. They resembled similar U.S. attacks on Houthi launchers that have been occurring almost daily this week.

President Joe Biden acknowledged Thursday that the bombardment of Houthi sites, including a major array of strikes on Jan. 12 by U.S. and British forces, has yet to stop the militants' attacks on vessels in the Red Sea that have disrupted global shipping.

Al-Masirah, a Houthi-run satellite news channel, said there were air raids in the western city of Hodieda on Friday, targeting the al-Jabaana neighborhood in the west of the city. The location of the U.S. strikes could not be immediately confirmed.

U.S. warships and aircraft, in rapid succession, have taken out Houthi missiles poised to launch over the past few days, underscoring the military's increasing ability to watch, detect and strike militant activities in Yemen. But so far the strikes have not deterred Houthi attacks on ships in the southern Red Sea or Gulf of Aden, which also have been happening nearly daily.

Hezbollah strike scratched, Israeli says

JERUSALEM -- A member of Israel's War Cabinet confirmed that early in the war against Hamas in Gaza, an Israeli preemptive strike against Lebanon's Hezbollah militia was called off at the last minute.

Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief, said he was among those arguing against such a strike in what he described as a stormy Oct. 11 Cabinet meeting that left him hoarse from shouting.

Such a preemptive attack would have been a "strategic mistake" and would likely have triggered a regional war, Eisenkot said in a wide-ranging interview broadcast late Thursday on Israel's Channel 12 TV.

The interview marked the first time Eisenkot spoke in public about disagreements among Israeli leaders over the handling of the war, which was triggered by Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

A month ago, The Wall Street Journal, reporting on the dramatic events of Oct. 11, said intervention by President Joe Biden was key to averting the strike. Israeli warplanes were in the air, awaiting orders, when Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him to stand down, the report said, citing people familiar with the call.

Six nuns kidnapped from Haitian bus

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Six nuns were kidnapped Friday in Haiti as they traveled on a bus through the capital, according to religious leaders.

The nuns were accompanied by an undetermined number of unidentified people on the bus who also were kidnapped, according to a statement by the Haitian Conference of the Religious. It said the nuns are from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Anne.

The congregation didn't respond to messages for comment. It wasn't immediately known who was responsible for Friday's kidnappings, although gangs that control an estimated 80% of Port-au-Prince have been blamed for thousands of abductions.

The conference said that too many kidnappings are occurring in Haiti and filling people's souls "with sadness and fear."

Last year, about 3,000 people were reported kidnapped, according to U.N. statistics.

The nuns are the latest high-profile kidnapping victims reported in Haiti.

Landslide kills 10 Filipino worshipers

DAVAO, Philippines -- A landslide set off by days of heavy rain buried a house where people were holding Christian prayers in the southern Philippines, killing at least 10 people, including five children, officials said Friday.

Two people were injured, and at least one more villager remained unaccounted for after the landslide in a remote mountain village in the gold-mining town of Monkayo in Davao de Oro province, Ednar Dayanghirang, the regional chief of the government's Office of Civil Defense, said.

Three more bodies were found Friday, after the search was paused mid-afternoon Thursday over the risk of another landslide.

"They were praying in the house when the landslide hit," Dayanghirang told The Associated Press by telephone Thursday night. "It's sad but it's the reality on the ground."

People living near the village were ordered to evacuate because of fears of more land- and mud-slides resulting from intermittent downpours, Monkayo Mayor Manuel Zamora said.

Days of heavy rains also flooded low-lying villages and displaced more than 36,000 people in Davao de Oro and three other provinces, the Office of Civil Defense said. The weather began to clear Friday in some areas.

The rains were sparked by what local forecasters call a shear line, a point where warm and cold air meet. At least 20 storms and typhoons lash the Philippine archipelago each year, especially during the rainy season that starts in June.



