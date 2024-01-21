20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 9-15 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Jan. 9

Guillaume Alexandre Du Charme, 25, and Prudencia Suh Kain, 25, both of Barling

Isaac Aaron Lee Jones, 24, Fort Smith, and Anastasia Beline Powers, 23, Danville

Jan. 10

Justin Wesley Branch, 30, and Jessica Leigh Smith, 27, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 11

Christopher Neil McCutcheon, 30, and Crystal Leigh Lankford, 36, both of Fort Smith

Dan Misael Perez Perez, 33, and I'keilah Daejambre Rodriguez, 20, both of Fort Smith

Nicholas Allen Nance, 37, and Samantha Ann Aguilar, 37, both of Fort Smith

Hafiz Tanzeel Ur Rehman, 28, and Cindy Kay Ledbetter, 50, both of Fort Smith

Jan. 12

James Nicholas Puglia, 52, and Michelle Louise Martin, 36, both of Mansfield

Matthew Dwaine Sanderson, 35, and Yesenia Lopez, 32, both of Alma

David Dawayna Tate, 24, and Jy'Mesha Michelle Lovett, 22, both of Fort Smith

Deondre' Timothy Phillips, 25, and Kelsi Nicole Blue, 27, both of Fort Smith

Tyler David Smith, 22, Hartford, and Emily Ann Staton, 24, Midland