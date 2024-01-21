20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Jan. 9-15 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Jan. 9
Guillaume Alexandre Du Charme, 25, and Prudencia Suh Kain, 25, both of Barling
Isaac Aaron Lee Jones, 24, Fort Smith, and Anastasia Beline Powers, 23, Danville
Jan. 10
Justin Wesley Branch, 30, and Jessica Leigh Smith, 27, both of Fort Smith
Jan. 11
Christopher Neil McCutcheon, 30, and Crystal Leigh Lankford, 36, both of Fort Smith
Dan Misael Perez Perez, 33, and I'keilah Daejambre Rodriguez, 20, both of Fort Smith
Nicholas Allen Nance, 37, and Samantha Ann Aguilar, 37, both of Fort Smith
Hafiz Tanzeel Ur Rehman, 28, and Cindy Kay Ledbetter, 50, both of Fort Smith
Jan. 12
James Nicholas Puglia, 52, and Michelle Louise Martin, 36, both of Mansfield
Matthew Dwaine Sanderson, 35, and Yesenia Lopez, 32, both of Alma
David Dawayna Tate, 24, and Jy'Mesha Michelle Lovett, 22, both of Fort Smith
Deondre' Timothy Phillips, 25, and Kelsi Nicole Blue, 27, both of Fort Smith
Tyler David Smith, 22, Hartford, and Emily Ann Staton, 24, Midland