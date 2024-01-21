3 spree too much for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- South Carolina entered Saturday's game against the University of Arkansas as one of the worst three-point shooting teams in SEC play.

The Gamecocks will bump up the chart after smoking the Razorbacks with 9 of 18 three-point shooting en route to a 77-64 never-in-doubt win at Walton Arena.

Big man B.J. Mack led the way by canning his first three shots beyond the arc and finishing 3 of 4 from that range on his way to a game-high 18 points.

"It felt great. I've been struggling a little bit in these past couple of games, so it felt good to be able to get out to a fast start," Mack said.

The 6-8, 260-pounder had not made more than one three-point shot in a game since Dec. 16 and been 5 for 22 (22.7%) from three-point range in the seven games since.

Mack wasn't the only Gamecock swishing threes, as Ta'Lon Cooper went 3 for 3 and Meechie Johnson made 2 of 3.

"We haven't guarded the three all year," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I mean ... again, it's our issue to fix as a staff, but we're doing the same drills we did when we led the nation in defending the three.

"I don't like to talk about the past, but I have found myself doing that a lot this year. We know who their shooters are. We knew BJ Mack. I mean, we talked about it. ... So again, that's the toughness, the effort. All that stuff's got to improve."

On the other bench, South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris said he liked the ball movement that set up the Gamecocks' three-point tries.

"Great looks," Paris said. "I've said it all season honestly, we've probably generated the highest-quality looks of any team I've ever been a part of from the three-point line this season.

"Which it's amazing to me that we haven't shot the ball better, honestly. But today we did. I thought the looks were great. Some guys jumped up and knocked them in."

The Gamecocks entered the day ranked 12th in three-point shooting in SEC games at 26.5% (26 of 98), while the Razorbacks were 11th (27.8%).

Off the mark

South Carolina set up its game plan to contain Arkansas guard Tramon Mark, who scored 35 points against Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Mark finished with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting on Saturday, but he got off to a slow start, taking his first shot at the 17:00 mark and missing his first three field goals before hitting a layup at the 3:50 mark of the first half.





The Gamecocks opened the game with 6-7 guard Zachary Davis guarding Mark (6-6) and rotated others like Ta'Lon Cooper onto him.

"Zach Davis started on him and did a really good job," South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris said. "You know, we wanted to sit on the left hand a little bit and make his moves go more to the right than the left. I think he's a better finisher that way.

"We weren't going to try to take everything away from him because he's too good offensively to do that. I think you're going to expose something and he's going to take that. So we tried to take one or two things away. When he went to turnaround jumpers or step-back jumpers, we didn't panic. He made a couple of those. He missed enough of those as well. We showed help when we could."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said he was impressed with Cooper as a defender.

"I think he's got really good size," Musselman said. "I think he understands spacing. I thought he probably defended, individually, as well as anybody that we've faced. Super solid, really smart, high basketball IQ. I think he's one of the better guards in our league and probably not nearly talked enough about."

Throws down

South Carolina took more free throws (17) than Arkansas (16), which ranks third in the country with 27.4 free throw attempts per game.

The Gamecocks were 10 of 13 (76.9%) on free throws in the first half and 2 for 4 in the second half.

Arkansas, which was 31 of 40 at the line against Texas A&M on Tuesday, hit 13 of 16 (83.3%) free throws Saturday for its second-best percentage of the season behind 83.9% (26 of 31) in a 79-70 loss to Oklahoma on Dec, 9.

Gray area

South Carolina 7-footer Josh Gray put his physicality on display early in his first stint with a couple of rebounds and two buckets in his first three minutes of action.

Gray, a 265-pounder from Brooklyn, N.Y., had 20 points and 14 rebounds in a 65-63 home loss to Arkansas last season.

13-man rotation

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman continued to go deep on the bench looking for players to provide a spark, particularly on defense, as 12 Razorbacks saw action in the first half and 13 in the game.

"You can't go into a game and give up an easy basket cut," Musselman said when asked about trying different players in the opening 20 minutes. "You've got share the ball on offense. There's a whole bunch of stuff. And then above all else, just playing hard."

Musselman seemed frustrated when asked if a lack of consistency in the rotation is having a negative impact.

"I mean, at some point ... what do you want us to do? Not try different players?" Musselman said. "I mean ..."

Akron connection

South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris shared a handshake and a back slap with Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and a hug with his wife Jennifer in a Walton Arena corridor after Paris finished media interviews following Saturday's game.

The Yuracheks and Paris were together at the University of Akron for an extended period a couple of decades ago. Paris worked on the Zips' basketball staff from 2004-10, while the Yuracheks were there from 2006-10 when Hunter Yurachek was an executive senior associate athletic director.





'GameDay' coming

ESPN's "College GameDay" will originate live from Fayetteville for the first time for the Razorbacks' home game against No. 8 Kentucky next Saturday, the network announced on Saturday.

The "GameDay" crew of host Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams is scheduled to be on the set.

Tipoff for the Arkansas-Kentucky game will be at 5 p.m. at Walton Arena.

The football version of "College GameDay" has originated from Fayetteville once, before a 2006 game against Tennessee which the Razorbacks won 31-14.

First five

Coach Eric Musselman called on the same starting lineup -- guards El Ellis, Davonte Davis and Tramon Mark and forwards Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson -- in a consecutive game for the first time since Ellis, Davis, Jeremiah Davenport, Brazile and Lawson started games against Duke and Furman on Nov. 29 and Dec. 4.

Davenport and Jalen Graham were the first substitutes at 16:29 for Ellis and Lawson.

Zachary Davis started for South Carolina in place of the injured Myles Stute, who is expected to be out a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury.

Tip-ins

Arkansas walk-on Cade Arbogast left the arena with a walking boot on his left foot.

The Razorbacks and South Carolina had matching rebounding totals of 36.9 per game prior to tipoff.

Actual game time was 1:56 in contrast to the 2:40 game time in the Hogs' 78-77 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.