A tankless job

"Winter is coming. Now. All of it."

-- Something vaguely

"Game of Thrones"-ish

that Karen saw on Facebook

"Hey, Minnesota? Yeah, your weather is in my yard and it's drunk. I'm going to need you to come get it. Thanks."

-- Something I saw on Facebook

In the winter in Chicago we used to leave our car doors unlocked so that unhoused people could seek shelter in them overnight.

I say "we," but don't know exactly how widespread the practice was; maybe it was just me and a couple of neighbors around 51st Street and South Cornell Avenue. Maybe it was a Hyde Park thing, like how people in Brooklyn put stuff they don't want out on the stoop for anyone to take. All I know is that in the late '80s, at least a few of us did it.

I probably wouldn't have if I'd had a nicer car, not an 11-year-old Volvo with a basic AM/FM stereo. The back seat was comfortable enough; a grown man could curl up on it. And they did. No one ever made a huge mess in my car, no one ever broke anything or stole anything (there was nothing to steal), but they left behind pheromonic traces, fingerprints and DNA. They left behind their human stains.

I don't know that we deserve any congratulations for leaving our doors unlocked; we just didn't want unhoused people to freeze to death more than we didn't want them to sleep in our cars.

Though I spent a couple of childhood years in Rome, N.Y., northeast of Syracuse, where the snow drifts were measured in yards and feet, Chicago was as cold as I can ever remember being. (Though there was a 45-minute wait for a bus in Cleveland that came close.)

As we walked down the street, we would duck from doorway to doorway to try to keep out of the wind. I imagine my clothes were inadequate--my best protection was a ski jacket, and I wore unlined jeans--and part of my problem was that I was a weekend resident. You can acclimatize to bitterly cold weather, but it takes at least two or three weeks. I hope I never have to do it.

Or maybe it's happening to me already. We took our dogs to the neighborhood dog park on Wednesday. It was in the 20s, and didn't feel too bad.

I got out early that morning and walked for a little more than an hour in nine-degree temperatures. I didn't like it, but it was manageable: Two hoodies over a T-shirt, a down jacket over that. Two pairs of winter running pants, a pair of wool/cotton ragg stockings over some fleecy camp socks, stuffed into a pair of waterproof boots with, I notice, soles that are starting to separate from their lasts. A wool cap, a gaiter around my neck, a pair of sunglasses with Bluetooth speakers that connect to my phone, and finally gloves.

Baton Rouge-based meteorologist Jesse Gunkel says you shouldn't overdress, that you should "wear just enough clothes to keep warm."

But Jesse Gunkel says you should also spend "at least two hours a day outside." Gunkel is a madman.

Or maybe not. After my morning walk, I went out again for maybe 45 minutes and took the dogs a ways along the River Trail, so I spent almost two hours outside by the end of the day. Karen's been walking to and from her 24-hour gym every day (almost two miles each way), and going out (it seems like) every half-hour or so. We took her car out to pick up supper a day earlier--something we

never could have done back when we were living on the north face of a steep hill in Hillcrest. There are advantages to living in the flatlands.

Our only real problem is the tankless water heater.

When we built this house a little more than four years ago, we did not give much thought to the water heater. We were told tankless units are more energy efficient, and that they provide hot water instantly. (They do not; typically it takes a few minutes.) Good enough, we thought.

Our tankless water heater is installed on the side of the house in a little recessed rectangle that puts me in mind of a Marian shrine. There is a little metal cover that slides up and off easily once you've done it a few times. I have done it a few times.

For the first couple of years in our house, we didn't give the tankless water heater any thought. It was only two years ago, when the cold weather hit and it froze up, leaving us without any hot water, that we began to think about it. For three or four days we were without hot water. I worked on the unit with a hair dryer and two space heaters we borrowed from neighbors. I fiddled with knobs and valves. Eventually it warmed up and we had hot water again.

Last year, before cold weather hit, I wrapped insulating heat tape around the pipes coming out of the tankless water heater. I stuffed old towels and rags inside the shrine and closed the cover. I aimed two hair dryers at the garage wall directly behind the water heater and turned them on high.

It froze up again. This time it took two plumber visits to get the hot water back.

Our contractor told me it wasn't his fault. The tankless water heater was supposed to work fine (essentially) outdoors in an Arkansas winter. It was "properly rated," he told me.

The problem was, it wasn't supposed to get so cold for so long.

My tankless water heater is like the football helmet Patrick Mahomes was wearing in the playoff game against the Dolphins. It wasn't supposed to shatter like that, but no one could have possibly foreseen that it was going to get that bloody cold. Chances are we'll never see another football helmet get that brittle and shatter, because nobody else is going to play a football game in those temperatures.

Still, when I heard that something called the "Arctic Hammer" was coming, it made me anxious. We canceled a trip to Bentonville.

Then I opened up the Marian shrine and wrapped a warm blanket around the heat-taped pipes. I put the cover back on, and, to charm my neighbors, duct-taped a heavy water-resistant mattress pad over the door. Then I went into the garage and aimed a heavy-duty space heater--specifically acquired for the task--at the garage wall behind the tankless water heater. I set that sucker up as high as it would go.

I was sure this would work. And it did.

For four days. Then we woke up on Wednesday morning--after a reported low of one degree late Tuesday night--without hot water.

I understand this is a First World problem. We can boil water and take sponge baths. I can go next door to my lucky neighbors' house and take a shower. In a week, it will all be over. Nobody is sleeping in a car is my point.

But I keep looking at the water heater, recessed in its little box, and I keep wondering why nobody thought to simply flip it around to put it inside the garage.

