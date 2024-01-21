Arkansas’ sneaky little word game





The Jan. 15 word -- clip -- stumped several of you. Let's try an easier one.

Today's little word has four letters. It is a noun, verb and adjective. It is commonly used as a phrasal verb -- paired with down, on, in, into and out. However, it is also a single-word verb that is used literally and figuratively in everyday conversation. Its use as an adjective is a modern addition to our language, emerging in the late 1880s.

Let the obfuscation commence.

?...?...?...?

The word means...

◼️ to pull

◼️ to go on slowly

◼️ something that is boring

◼️ resistance; something that hinders or obstructs progress

◼️ a puff

◼️ a device used under water to detect objects

◼️ a type of race

◼️ a street or thoroughfare

◼️ entertainment in which performers caricature or challenge gender stereotypes

I'll print today's answer in the replica Jan. 29 (Jan. 28 for those reading online). If you'd like to know the answer sooner, email kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



