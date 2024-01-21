Arkansas union leaders take note as labor flexes strength across nation

RUSSELLVILLE -- More than a half-million American workers went on strike in 2023, with organized labor securing significant gains.
Unions shut down Hollywood to protect their interests in the quickly evolving media landscape.
Labor leaders optimistic even in ‘right-to-work’ state
Today at 2:54 a.m.
RUSSELLVILLE -- More than a half-million American workers went on strike in 2023, with organized labor securing significant gains.
Unions shut down Hollywood to protect their interests in the quickly evolving media landscape.