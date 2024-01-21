Arkansas union leaders take note as labor flexes strength across nation

Labor leaders optimistic even in ‘right-to-work’ state

Today at 2:54 a.m.

by Aaron Gettinger

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A six-week United Auto Workers strike at Ford cut sales by about 100,000 vehicles and cost the company $1.7 billion in lost profits this year, Ford said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

RUSSELLVILLE -- More than a half-million American workers went on strike in 2023, with organized labor securing significant gains.

Unions shut down Hollywood to protect their interests in the quickly evolving media landscape.