Brian William Burton

Brian Burton is a man on a mission, and he has returned to his hometown of Little Rock to continue carrying it out. As the chief executive officer of Arkansas Foodbank since October 2022, Burton is a leader in the fight to end hunger.
"To
Brian Burton is on a mission: to make sure nobody in Arkansas goes hungry. As CEO of Arkansas Foodbank, he relies on thousands of volunteers to help in that mission.
Today at 3:11 a.m.
Brian Burton is a man on a mission, and he has returned to his hometown of Little Rock to continue carrying it out. As the chief executive officer of Arkansas Foodbank since October 2022, Burton is a leader in the fight to end hunger.
"To