CACHE creates Social Hour to bring arts administrators together

CACHE hosts Social Hour for arts administrators — current and aspiring — for an hour-ish of food, drinks, conversation,and community development. Each of the social hour events will focus on a different part of arts and culture. The first social hour will be for dance professionals from 10 to noon Jan. 27. (Courtesy Photo/Shutterstock) While Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, or CACHE, has always provided support and networking for artists in Northwest Arkansas, now they want to do the same for the busy folks behind the scenes. Already a subscriber? Log in!