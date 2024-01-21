Car's lack of gas at Tulsa's Chili Bowl sparks dispute between owner, Arkansas driver

Arkansan Clint Woolbright looked to advance through some mains at the 38th annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals at Tulsa Expo Raceway last weekend, but was instead left empty.

On Jan. 13, he started the race in fourth position during the M feature, which took the top six cars to the next feature.

Midget cars get a push start from four-wheelers to get rolling from a stop, but Woolbright’s car kept stalling out. He felt like the car was out of fuel.

And he was correct.

Woolbright entered the race with the Hawkins Racing team. Texan Josh Hawkins, who owns the team, said the car was sent out on the track without any fuel because a volunteer crew member forgot to add it prior to the M feature. Woolbright didn't bring any crew members to help him when he entered to run the race, Hawkins said.

After four attempts at firing the car, an official told Woolbright over the radio to push the car up the ramp that connected the track to the garage. Once a car is pushed up the ramp, it cannot return to the track. Brad Hawkins, Josh Hawkins’ father, pleaded with the official to allow the car to return, to no avail.

Josh Hawkins said, had he not been on his soup run, he would have helped Woolbright. Hawkins had a flip during his qualifying race, which relegated him to start in the N feature. Advancing all the way up to the L feature, he was busy racing when the fuel issue occurred.

After a frustrating end to the Chili Bowl, Woolbright walked outside the SageNet Center for about an hour and 15 minutes. When he re-entered the building, he approached Hawkins about compensation for not being able to start his feature due to the error.

But he and Hawkins said they didn’t sign a written contract. Woolbright asked Hawkins to refund the $7,000 fee he paid or to refund half that; barring that, Woolbright asked to have the team cover his entry fee for next year’s Chili Bowl. Hawkins said no to all of those options.

Hawkins said Woolbright was adamant that he would have won that race and that he would have shared his purse with the team. First and second place finishers in a feature get $30, while third through sixth get $100.

Hawkins said he wanted Woolbright to pick up the pace at the Chili Bowl, as he was having trouble getting up to speed. Woolbright was the lowest-ranked driver out of those who raced in Hawkins-owned cars — aside from Hawkins, who flipped during his qualifying day.

Hawkins said the team can make adjustments to the car, or a driver can have a say in what adjustments are made. Woolbright did not claim responsibility for any adjustments made to the car.

Woolbright also sent text messages to Hawkins after the Chili Bowl that contained expletives, and he questioned the team owner’s passion for the sport in those texts. Hawkins confirmed that he received the text messages and shared them with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hawkins said he would’ve worked something out for Woolbright if not for those text messages. He said he usually has plans for the race team for the year until late February.

Hawkins said he tried to contact Woolbright after the text messages. He said he called Woolbright and that his call went straight to voicemail. Hawkins said he asked Woolbright, by text message, to call him on Jan. 15. He said Woolbright did not respond.

Hawkins also said that the morning after the Chili Bowl, he discovered that the aluminum steering wheel in Woolbright’s racecar had been bent.

As of 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Woolbright had not responded to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's attempts to contact him.