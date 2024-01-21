Club news: Orchid Society; Washington County Democrats; Retired Nurses meet

Orchid Society

Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The group will join an online live presentation by Dr. Guido Jozef Braem, an internationally known Orchid Scientist, author and speaker who will cover the current Phragmipedium species highlighting their culture including photos of these plants in their native habitats around the world.

Members are asked to bring blooming plants for the monthly judging.

The objective of our society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Membership is $10 per year.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Ave. in Fayetteville. Many candidates will be present to talk about their campaigns and volunteer opportunities. Information about becoming a member, committees/opportunities, and updates from our elected officials will also be on the agenda. Washington County Democrats meets the third Monday of every month at this same time and location.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Legion Post 27

The American Legion Post 27 is hosting "Winter Blues Cold or Caged" at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the post, located at 1195 Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. There will be a dart tournament and a left/right/center tournament each with a $10 entry and a first place cash prize. There will also be a steak and potato dinner, catered by Golden Corral Fayetteville, served at 4 p.m. for $15 per person or $25 for a couple. There is a limited availability of 50 plates, advanced dinner coupon purchase is available.

The Post holds a Legion Luncheon that is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes beans, corn bread, dessert and coffee or tea for $5.

Information: (479) 442-5291 or email amlegpost27@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas of the Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27 27 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. in Fayetteville.

The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, an update on Pathways to Disclosure including a podcast interview of Stephen Bassett with Paradigm Research Group. The interview was done on Dec. 23, 2023, by Walt Peterson and Blair of Strange Light Studios. Also,UFO/UAP book reports and reviews of new UFO/UAP books will be a part of the agenda. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Retired Nurses

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Jan. 30 at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Cafe prior to the meeting.

J. Loy Bailey, administrator of the Benton County Health Department, will talk about the role of community health and the challenges to health departments in today's world.

Information: (316) 644-0472.

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Feb. 9.

The inspirational speaker will be Patti Gard from Griffin, Ga. Her message is titled "Life Can Be Good in This Upside-Down World." Our feature will be special music for Valentine's Day.

The February Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at 67 Dogwood Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.