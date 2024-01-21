Community Briefs January 21

Civic meeting canceled

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 23 has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled later in January, according to a news release.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor invites the community to its SOUP-ER BOWL fundraiser.

“Come join us for our annual soup sale fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1419 S. Pine St.,” a spokesman said.

Participants can take home soups from their favorite restaurants and home chefs to enjoy on Super Bowl Sunday. Soups are $10 per quart, and specialty seafood, chowders, and gumbos are $15.

“Line up early for your favorites because as everyone knows, it’s first come, first served,” the spokesman said.

All proceeds go toward the operation of Neighbor to Neighbor in its fight against hunger.

Purple Circle inducts new members

The Purple Circle Club inducted 162 students, representing more than 240 awards at a ceremony Dec. 9 in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club, created in 1952, recognizes youth exhibitors who achieved championship honors with livestock projects at the Arkansas State Fair, according to the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Southeast Arkansas honorees include: Holden Knox Cathey, Grand Champion Maintainer Female, Bradley County.

Lea Ellison Phelps, Grand Champion Red Angus Female, Grant County.

Nora Claire Rodriguez , Champion Junior Toggenburg Doe, Drew County.

Students recognized at the ceremony competed in these categories: Breeding Cattle, Commercial Steers/Heifers, Dairy Cattle, Cattle Showmanship, Goats, Lambs, Sheep, Rabbits, Poultry, Swine.

LIHEAP available for utility assistance

People who need help paying their winter utility bills can apply for up to $475 in assistance through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program’s application period began Jan. 8 and ends March 22 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release from Entergy Arkansas.

LIHEAP is designed to lower the energy burden by paying benefits for home energy bills for low-income households.

“Customers can quickly and easily complete the LIHEAP application and upload the required documents from a computer, tablet or smart phone,” said Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas Corporate Social Responsibility, “and we encourage family and friends to help those who might not be as tech-savvy.” Eligibility for LIHEAP is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $2,054 and a family of four with $3,949 would both be eligible. Required documentation includes digital copies of a photo ID for the utility account holder, Social Security cards for all household members, proof of income, proof of residency and copies of the most recent utility bills, according to the news release.

An online application is available for most Entergy Arkansas customers at www.getliheap.com, but applications can also be made in person at local community-based organizations.

To apply locally, people may visit a Central Delta Community Action Agency office in Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, and Lincoln counties or apply by email to liheap@cdcaa.org. For details, call (870) 536-0046, according to a previous news release from CDCAA.

Customers can find their local agency online at www.adeq.state.ar.us/ along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application.



