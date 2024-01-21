Conway shakes off rust in win

CONWAY -- With schools closed across the state for a week due to inclement weather, the layoff was bound to show in Saturday's matchup between the Conway and Little Rock Central girls basketball teams.

While both squads showed signs of rust with the eight-day layoff, Conway quickly rounded into form to pick up a 62-44 win at Buzz Bolding Arena.

The Wampus Cats (14-6, 2-1 6A-Central) jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, extending that to 27-17 at halftime.

Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said her team was able to practice some during the week, but it was mostly spent resting from a grueling nonconference slate that included five charter bus trips out of state.

"We needed a good break," Hutchcraft said. "I think just for our mentality and even physically we were able to kind of rest parts that have been hurting players. And so I felt like we came back from the break a little bit rejuvenated. It was rusty at times, which was expected, but I was really proud of our effort."

Junior Alexis Cox led the Wampus Cats in the first half with 11 points. She finished with 19 points despite missing the middle part of the second half due to an injury.

Central (10-8, 1-2) struggled from the opening tip to find baskets against Conway's 2-3 zone defense. The Wampus Cats, undersized at four positions, kept the Tigers on the perimeter and the ball away from star forward Jordan Marshall.

"That's just something we're going to have to figure out," Central Coach Marlon Williams said. "The zone was good, but we just got to do a better job executing.

"I just want to see our kids play, play free. I feel like they're playing handcuffed mentally for whatever reason. And I think that's kind of affecting us right now."

Conway outscored Central by six points in the third quarter and two points in the fourth to finish with an 18-point lead. Marshall found some success in the second half against the zone, finishing with 16 points, but Conway held her teammates to 16 total points in the second half.

Conway routinely grabbed offensive rebounds to gain additional possessions. Just about every player that saw the floor for Conway found their way to the offensive glass at one point.

"I mean, we are so small," Hutchcraft said. "I mean, you watch us warm up compared to everybody else. I always laugh. I'm 5-10 and I'm the tallest one on the team. You look at most clubs, especially this one right here [Central], I mean, they're big. I think what's big on us is our heart. We are out there blocking, out there rebounding. We're trying to be as physical as we possibly can. And we're just gritty, we're hard to guard. We just try to find a way to get it done."

Samyah Jordan added 18 points for Conway. Emerie Bohanon had 12 and Taniyah Weston eight.

BOYS

Little Rock Central 67, Conway 52

Little Rock Central (17-4, 2-1 6A-Central) and Conway (7-10, 0-3) were tied 19-19 after the first quarter, but the second quarter changed everything for the Tigers.

Central outscored Conway 19-7 in the second quarter to take a 38-26 half lead thanks to senior Annor Boateng's 13 first-half points.

Boateng led all scorers with 24 points, followed by Luke Moore's eight points for Central. Conway was led by Wesley Tapp's nine points. Antwan McCray and Cedric Jones added eight and seven, respectively.