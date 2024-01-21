Divorces granted in Washington, Benton counties

The following divorces granted were recorded Jan. 11-17 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

23-730. Alexis Peckham v. Keith Ridpath

23-761. Valdelucia Feitosa v. Francisco Feitosa

23-1117. Virginia Wietecha v. Daniel Wietecha

23-1249. David Eiland v. Kimberly Eiland

23-1354. Ashley Jankowski v. Jason Stephens

23-1513. Melissa Sisemore v. Scott Sisemore

23-1646. Hiram Alexander v. Catherine Alexander

23-1786. Stacie Bennett v. Brad Bennett

23-1804. Mindy Nading v. Matthew Nading

23-1862. Alan Oldebeken v. April Oldebeken

23-1877. Brett Ingle v. Kala Ingle

23-1927. Maria Castaneda v. Jose Castaneda

WASHINGTON COUNTY

22-824. Christopher Woods v. Tamaira Huggins

22-995. Robert Greenwood v. Gladys Izquierdo

22-1555. John Swanson v. Vicki Swanson

22-1565. Jessica Musgrove v. William Musgrove

22-1720. Channing Lamb v. Wesley Lamb

22-1722. Sandra Holman v. Zachary Holman

22-1789. Juana Barroso-Aldaco v. Luis Bernal-Almanza

22-1812. Myrrh Hector v. Ariana Bishop

22-1828. Michelle Hoppenworth v. Nicholas Hoppenworth

22-1832. Katherine Russell v. Evan Ramsey