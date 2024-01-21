Embattled Mountaineers take down Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia can finally enjoy some positives after going through the ringer the past eight months.

The Mountaineers have endured Hall of Fame Coach Bob Huggins' exit following a drunken driving arrest that led to a roster makeover.

Add to that a preseason health scare for forward Akok Akok, a nine-game suspension for guard Kerr Kriisa, Jesse Edwards missing the past month with a broken wrist, and an ongoing court fight with the NCAA that had temporarily sidelined multiple-transfer players RaeQuan Battle and Noah Farrakhan.

Tipping the scale in the other direction was Saturday's euphoria. Battle scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Pat Suemnick added a career-high 20 points and West Virginia beat No. 3 Kansas 91-85.

"It's a surreal moment, man," Battle said. "It's hard to win games like that, especially doing it at this level and being a few steps behind because we had a crazy offseason. I'm just proud of this team and the coaching staff."

Fans stormed the court after the Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3) improved to 7-5 against Kansas in Morgantown and broke a six-game losing streak in the series.

"That one felt good," said West Virginia Coach Josh Eilert, who took over a week after Huggins' arrest.

"That's what our guys needed," Eilert said. "I'm going to savor it tonight, I promise you that. We've been through a lot. This fan base has been through a lot. But tomorrow it's right back to it to figure out a game plan for Central Florida."

Kansas (15-3, 3-2) trailed for most of the second half until KJ Adams hit two free throws for an 81-80 lead with 2:41 remaining. Suemnick answered with a bank shot over Hunter Dickinson 35 seconds later to give the Mountaineers the lead for good.

In other men's Top 25 games Saturday, Zach Edey had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead No. 2 Purdue past Iowa 84-70. Lance Jones scored 17 points and Fletcher Loyer added 12 as the Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2) won their third consecutive game and 10th out of their last 11. Tony Perkins led Iowa (11-7, 3-4) with 24 points. ... RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram scored 11 with 13 rebounds to lead No. 4 North Carolina to a 76-66 victory over Boston College. Armando Bacot added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0), who trailed for much of the first half and held just a 68-63 lead with three minutes to play. Quinten Post scored 19 with 10 rebounds for Boston College (11-7, 2-5). ... L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Jamal Shead added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists and No. 5 Houston used a staunch defensive effort to beat Central Florida 57-42. Cryer scored 13 first-half points. Ja'Vier Francis had 10 points and six rebounds for Houston (16-2, 3-2), which has won 16 consecutive home games. ... Dalton Knecht scored 25 points to help No. 6 Tennessee beat Alabama 91-71 band hand the Crimson Tide its first SEC loss this season. Jonas Aidoo added 19 points and four blocks and Jordan Gainey had 15 points for the Volunteers (14-4, 4-1). Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1) with 22 points. ... Tre Mitchell scored 23 points, Antonio Reeves added 21 and No. 8 Kentucky shot 62% to beat Georgia 105-96. Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 34 points for the Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2), who lost their first road game this season after entering as one of four Division I squads unbeaten away from home. Kentucky (14-3, 4-1) led 54-35 at halftime. ... Oumar Ballo had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Pelle Larsson scored 22 points and No. 12 Arizona rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat UCLA 77-71 in the rivals' final Pac-12 game at McKale Center. Arizona (14-4, 5-2) trailed by 13 midway through the second half before rallying behind full-court pressure. Sebastian Mack scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half to lead UCLA (8-11, 3-5). ... Javian McCollum scored 16 points and Otega Oweh added 14 to help No. 15 Oklahoma beat Cincinnati 69-65. John Hugely IV had 11 points for the Sooners (15-3, 3-2) who earned their first conference road win. Simas Lukosius scored 17 points and John Newman III had 14 for the Bearcats (13-5, 2-3). ... Great Osobor tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 16 Utah State to a 83-62 victory over Fresno State. Ian Martinez chipped in 14 points to help the Aggies (17-2, 5-1) bounce back from a 99-86 loss at New Mexico on Tuesday. ... Oso Ighodaro scored 17 points, Tyler Kolek had 15 points and 11 assists, and No. 17 Marquette held off a furious St. John's rally for a 73-72 victory at Madison Square Garden. After trailing by 13 with six minutes left, the Red Storm took advantage of turnovers and some rare missed free throws by Kolek down the stretch to give themselves a chance for a stirring comeback win. Daniss Jenkins, however, missed a free throw that would have tied it with 38.9 seconds remaining, and Chris Ledlum was off target on an open three-pointer with 10 seconds to go. ... Ryan Kalkbrenner had 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 blocks to lead No. 18 Creighton past Seton Hall 97-94 in triple overtime. Creighton scored seven of the last 10 points in the third overtime, with the go-ahead basket coming from Trey Alexander's three-pointer for a 93-91 lead. Seton Hall's loss ended a five-game winning streak in which they beat two ranked opponents, then-No. 23 Providence and then-No. 7 Marquette. Seton Hall also beat UConn earlier in the season when the Huskies were ranked No. 5. Alexander had 23 points and Baylor Scheierman added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton (14-5, 5-3). Kadary Richmond had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Seton Hall (13-6, 6-2). ... Keshon Gilbert scored 20 points, Curtis Jones had 17 points along with seven of No. 24 Iowa State's 18 steals and the Cyclones held on for a 73-72 win over No. 19 TCU. The Cyclones (14-4, 3-2), without injured leading scorer Tamin Lipsey, never trailed. ... Pop Isaacs scored 23 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and No. 25 Texas Tech overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to beat No. 20 BYU 85-78. Warren Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and gave the Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1) their first lead at 64-62 with a jump hook in the lane with seven minutes remaining. Texas Tech shot 63% in the second half. Aly Khalifa scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Cougars (14-4, 2-3). ... Javon Bennett had 22 points and No. 21 Dayton won its 12th consecutive game, blowing past Rhode Island 96-62. Koby Brea was 5 for 7 from behind the arc and had 15 points for the Flyers (15-2, 5-0), who haven't lost in two months. Bennett was 4 of 5 from three-point range. The less-experienced Rams (9-9, 3-2) were never in it.

SEC MEN

Wade Taylor IV made four three-pointers and scored 19 to rally Texas A&M to a 73-69 victory over LSU. Taylor added five rebounds and four assists for the Aggies (11-7, 2-3), who spotted the Tigers (11-7, 3-2) the first nine points of the game. Tyrece Radford totaled 15 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M. Jace Carter scored 13 with six boards. Andersson Garcia had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Jordan Wright finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists to pace LSU. Jalen Cook had 12 points, while freshman Mike Williams III made 3 three-pointers and scored 11. ... Tolu Smith scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mississippi State got scoring from four players off the bench and beat Vanderbilt 68-55. It's the third time this season Smith has reached 20 or more points. The Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3) have won six of their last seven at home against Vanderbilt.

TOP 25 WOMEN

Serena Sundell and Zyanna Walker led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points each as No. 7 Kansas State beat Kansas 69-58 in front of the Wildcats' largest home crowd of the season. Kansas State (18-1, 7-0) also got 13 points from Brylee Glenn. Zakiyah Franklin had 18 points for Kansas (9-9, 2-5). ... Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers added 20 and No. 9 UConn routed DePaul 88-51 for its 12th consecutive win. Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points for the Huskies (16-3, 8-0), who were playing a game on campus for the first time since Dec. 6. Maeve McErlane had 15 points to lead DePaul (10-10, 2-5). ... Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 24 points, Sarah Andrews had a four key free throws in the final minute, and No. 12 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Central Florida 77-74. Littlepage-Buggs made all nine of her shot attempts and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Bears (15-2, 4-2). ... Freshman Madison Booker scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half, and No. 11 Texas pulled away for a 76-66 win over Oklahoma State, the 1,200th win for the Longhorns' program.

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 79, TEXAS STATE 72

Arkansas State used a balanced scoring attack to outlast Texas State on Saturday afternoon at the Strahan Center in San Marcos, Texas.

Four players scored in double figures for Arkansas State (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference), with Avery Felts leading the way with 17 points. Felts hit 5 of 7 of his shots from three-point range.

Julian Lual and Taryn Todd each scored 13 points for the Red Wolves, while Dyondre Dominguez finished with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Ten players saw action as Arkansas State got 33 points from its bench. The Red Wolves also produced 11 steals and scored 17 fastbreak points.

Jordan Mason led all scorers with 21 points for Texas State (7-12, 1-6). Kaden Gumbs scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Brandon Love added 10 points.

ASUN MEN

Austin Peay 94, Central Arkansas 71

The University of Central Arkansas' sizzling shooting performance from Thursday didn't carry over to Saturday night as the Bears shot 27.8% from behind the arc at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn.

UCA (7-14, 3-2 ASUN) was outscored in both halves by double digits as Austin Peay (10-10, 3-2) score 47 points in each compared to UCA scoring 36 and 35 respectively.

The Bears were 19 of 31 (61.3%) on three-point attempts during Thursday's 96-86 victory at Lipscomb.

The Bears' starting unit especially struggled against the Governors. UCA' starting five was outscored 53-23. Off the bench, Daniel Sofield and Elias Cato proved much of the offense for UCA. Sofield scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Cato had 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Austin Peay shot 54.5% from the field and 47.6% on three-pointers, hitting 10 of 21. Sai Witt led all scorers with 27 points. DeMarcus Sharp and Ja'Monta Black each scored 20 points.

SWAC MEN

UAPB 99, FLORIDA A&M 97

Rashad Williams hit six three-pointers and scored 27 points for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which withstood a late push to protect its home floor at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Joe French had 21 points, including five three-pointers, and Kylen Milton added 17 points for UAPB (7-10, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Golden Lions were down 57-54 with less than 14 minutes to play but went on a 17-6 run to take the lead. Florida A&M (2-13, 0-4) got close several times down the stretch and was within 90-89 with 1:39 remaining before Williams drilled a three-pointer to give UAPB some breathing room.

The Rattlers' Jalen Speer hit a three-pointer with four seconds showing, but they never got a chance to get any closer.

Caleb Stokes also had 15 points and Lonnell Martin Jr. added 11 for UAPB.

Speer led Florida A&M with a game-high 29 points. Keith Lamar followed with 17 points, Shannon Grant scored 13 points and Jordan Chatman 10.

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 57, TEXAS STATE 53

Arkansas State overcame a 30-23 halftime deficit and rallied to defeat Texas State on Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

ASU's Izzy Higginbottom scored a team-high 20 points and reached the 1,000- point mark for her career in the fourth quarter, now sitting at 1,002. Higginbottom shot 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, including 6 of 6 in the final two minutes to cement the victory for the Red Wolves.

Lauryn Pendleton, Cheyenne Forney and Mailyn Wilkerson each finished with eight points for Arkansas State (10-7, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). The Red Wolves outrebounded the Bobcats 44-28.

Texas State (10-9, 1-6) was led by Ja'Niah Henson, who hit six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points.

SWAC WOMEN

UAPB 85, FLORIDA A&M 62

A hot-shooting second half and another effective outing from Zaay Green allowed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to streak past Florida A&M at the H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

Green recorded a triple double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for UAPB (8-9, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which shot 19 for 29 (65.5%) over the final two quarters to break free after holding a 35-32 halftime lead. Maya Peat tallied 16 points and Jelissa Reese finished with 14 points for the Golden Lions.

Kalia Walker and Maori Davenport tacked on 13 points and 10 points, respectively, as UAPB scored 33 points off 25 turnovers and notched 15 second-chance points.

Olivia Delancy had 22 points for Florida A&M (2-13, 1-3). The Rattlers trailed 59-51 after three quarters but were outscored 16-3 over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. Nashani Gilbert collected 12 points and Ahriahna Grizzle 10.