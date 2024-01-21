Equity discussion set at NLR campus Parental Choice Week proclaimed Web event set on school vouchers Student selected for science contest

Equity discussion set at NLR campus

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site and the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College will present a panel discussion on "Equity in Education" 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the CHARTS Theater on the technical college main campus in North Little Rock.

The event is to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A reception in the CHARTS lobby at 10 a.m. will precede the program.

Terrence Roberts, clinical psychologist and member of the Little Rock Nine; Sybil Jordan Hampton, higher education administrator and the first African American three-year graduate at Little Rock Central High School; and Brenda Bradley, UA-PTC instructor of history, will make up the panel.

The Rev. Cecil Gibson will recite the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech at the beginning of the program. Mayo Johnson, UA-PTC assistant teaching professor of computer science, will moderate the panel discussion and the Q&A session to follow.

The program, which ushers in Black history month in February, is free and open to the public.

The event is presented by the National Park Service and the UA-PTC Cultural Diversity and Community Involvement Committee.

Parental Choice Week proclaimed

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared this week as Arkansas Parental Choice Week, a change from the national designation of Jan. 21-27 as School Choice Week.

In her proclamation Friday, the governor said that Arkansas "is home to a multitude of high-quality public and nonpublic schools" and "has many high quality teaching professional in all types of school settings."

She also said that the national School Choice Week -- celebrated by millions "to raise awareness of the need for effective educational options" -- will be known as Parental Choice Week in Arkansas "because schools do not choose, parents do."

The proclamation refers to the Arkansas LEARNS Act or Act 237 of 2023 that Sanders initiated. The act in part created the Educational Freedom Account that provides public funding to families to go toward student tuition and other private school costs.

Web event set on school vouchers

The Reform Alliance organization is hosting an online webinar at 7 p.m. Tuesday, regarding the state's 2023 Educational Freedom Account program that provides taxpayer funding to go toward tuition and other private school costs.

The presenter for the webinar is Darrell Smith, assistant commissioner for school choice and parental empowerment at the Arkansas Department of Education, who leads the school voucher program. Smith will cover what the new state law says about how the money can be used, as well as explain how students can qualify for the vouchers for the next school year.

The event is free. Registration for the webinar is available on The Reform Alliance website by clicking "News" link or use this link: https://thereformalliance.org/2023/12/21/understanding-the-efa-more-options-in-2024/.

The Reform Alliance describes itself as "a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring every Arkansas student has equal access to a quality education."

Student selected for science contest

Aarohi Sonputri of Little Rock, a student at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, has been selected as a semifinalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the school has announced.

The talent search program is sponsored by the Society for Science. Each year, 300 students are selected as semifinalists. A pool of 40 finalists are later invited to participate in final judging, display their work publicly, meet with notable scientists and compete for awards, including the contest's top award of $250,000.

Sonputri is the only semifinalist from Arkansas. This year's semifinalists were selected from 2,162 entrants from 712 high schools in 46 states, Puerto Rico and 10 other countries.

She is recognized for her research on a potential therapy for patients who have diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The therapeutic strategy could provide an alternative treatment with fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy and radiation.

Sonputri worked in the lab of Dr. Samantha Kendrick, an assistant professor at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and an associate member of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

Whitney Holden, a life sciences instructor at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science and the Arts, called Sonputri's dedication to her research "nothing short of extraordinary."

"With over 750 chemicals screened to identify potential inhibitors for a critical pathway in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, her commitment to advancing medical knowledge is unparalleled," Holden said. "Aarohi's results stand as the most impressive set I've seen in my over 10 years of mentoring high school students."