Faculty, patents receive honors





Innovative faculty and their patented creations were recognized Jan. 12 during the annual Agriculture Awards ceremony held by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

The recipients were presented by J.F. Meullenet, director of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the Division of Agriculture.

"The Division of Agriculture has a long history of innovation, with the spirit of innovation permeating every aspect of the division," said Lisa Childs, who heads the division's office of Technology Commercialization. "This year's patent recipients show us how that history is continuing. We see that this year with our small fruit program, our rice breeders, our food scientists, our poultry researchers, and our entomologists and plant pathologists all earning patents. It's an exciting process, and I love having the opportunity to support it."

THE PATENTS:

Method to reduce microbial bloom in poultry hatchery: Lisa Bielke, Billy Hargis and Lucas Graham -- department of poultry science.

Yeast vaccine vector including immunostimulatory and antigenic polypeptides and methods of using the same: Lisa Bielke, Olivia Faulkner, Billy Hargis and Leona Calhoun -- department of poultry science.

Process of using Arkansas net energy requirements of feed ingredients for broiler production: Katie Hilton and Craig Coon -- department of poultry science.

Peptides that block transmission of orthotospoviruses and methods of using the same: Ioannis Tzanetakis and Jing Zhou -- department of entomology and plant pathology.

Rice cultivar RU1901041 'CLL16': Karen Moldenhauer -- department of crop, soil, and environmental sciences.

Wine grape named 'Dazzle': Renee Threlfall -- department of food science; John Clark, Justin Morris and James Moore -- department of horticulture.

Wine grape named 'Indulgence': Renee Threlfall -- department of food science; John Clark, Justin Morris and James Moore -- department of horticulture.

Blackberry named APF-268 'Horizon': John Clark -- department of horticulture.

Peach named 'Whitewater' A-856: John Clark -- department of horticulture.

Peach named 'Whitewater' A-857: Margaret Worthington -- department of horticulture.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

Mary Hightower is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.



